WWE: Shane McMahon’s “replacement” for WrestleMania identified without too many problems

The story relating to Shane McMahon is now well known to all. Basically a new stint up to was expected for him WrestleMania 38but it all blew up due to his estrangement from WWE. In particular, Shane should have attended both ad Elimination Chamberin Saudi Arabia, both a WrestleMania 38as well as being included in the roster of Raw. It is not clear in which storyline he would have been inserted, but it seems that an important place was foreseen for him in the card of the “Showcase Of Immortals”. Clearly, his exit from the federation left an empty slot.

The “substitute” has already been identified

The spill of Shane McMahon from the WWE it left a hole in what should have been the plans for WrestleMania 38. However the federation of Vince McMahon he wasted no time and has already developed new plans by identifying the one who will occupy the space vacated by Shane O’Mac. According to information in the possession of Ringside News, in fact, WWE immediately identified Shane’s “replacement”, immediately after sending him home. In this sense, the rumors that WWE are still trying to reschedule the plans originally planned for the son of the Chairman. Several aspects of the WrestleMania 38 card are still in the making, but not as far as the slot vacated by Shane McMahon is concerned. At the moment, the name of who will take his place is unknown.