WWE: Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander looking for members for “their” Hurt Business

L’Hurt Business was one of the most successful stable of recent years and has dominated Monday Night Raw for about a year between 2020 and 2021. Under the guidance of MVP they shone Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and especially Bobby Lashley who has become a main eventer. The decision of Vince McMahon to dissolve the group has displeased many fans and even those directly involved who have tried to dissuade the Chairman. Last night a Raw a curious episode was staged that aroused the attention of fans. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were introduced under the name of “The Hurt Business” and they tried to recruit a new member to their group, without too much success.

Omos refused

Last night a Raw, Shelton Benjamin And Cedric Alexander they faced Omos in a 2 On 1 Handicap Match, with the giant quickly getting rid of his opponents. The most curious element was that Benjamin and Alexander were introduced under the name of “The Hurt Business”. Not only; During a segment recorded prior to Raw’s airing, the two approached Omos backstage and offered him a seat in their group, but the giant replied spades. From that segment the Handicap Match was then seen during the episode. We will see if in the coming weeks the two will try to recruit new members by forming a “new” Hurt Business.