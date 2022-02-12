WWE Smackdown Report 02/22/2022 – Tuttowrestling

Tonight at Smackdown we expect a titled match between Charlotte Flair and Naomi, the appearances of Ronda Rousey and Golderb and much more. Enjoy the reading.

The episode begins with Sonya Deville in the center of the ring with her arm blocked after Ronda’s armbar last week.

Sonya says that people like Ronda think they can do anything, but they don’t, there will be consequences for her actions. Ronda must be fined $ 00,000 and suspended indefinitely.

Adam Pearce exits on stage and says he received an email from Vince Mcmahon, Vince says he does not accept people like her who abuse their power, his proposal to suspend Ronda has declined and if she interferes in Naomi’s match there will be very serious consequences.

Naomi walks in and asks her how it feels to be subjected to a superior and then slaps Sonya who can’t answer.

TAG TEAM MATCH: LOS LOTHARIOS VS THE NEW DAY

To start the match are Humberto and Kofi with Kingston starting strong bringing on the apron Carrillo who undergoes the classic Big E splash and both shortly after suffer a plancha from Kofi outside the ring.

After an advertising break, however, the os Lotharios are in control with Garza who with a series of rest holds, kicks, punches and quick changes try to isolate Big E who frees himself and manages to replace Kofi who makes a clean sweep, looks for the trouble in paradise but the hurracarana misses out of the ring on Kingston’s Garz.

Big E powerbomb in the middle of the ring, only 2 count.

Garza’s moonsault out of the ring on Big E, Carrillo’s moonsault on KOFI KICKOUT DI KOFI A 2

Trouble in paradise by Kofi out of nowhere, but Garza finds a roll up AND ALSO THE ACCOUNT OF 3.

WINNERS OF THE MATCH VIA PINFALL: LOS LOTHARIOS

After a recap of what happened between Reigns and Goldberg last week, we see an interview by Roman Reigns with Michael Cole.

Cole calls Goldberg an icon, lists his titles and all his achievements.

Roman says no one is interested in Goldberg, not even Lesnar, it’s old news, now it’s me, it’s just me.

Cole says this match was supposed to have taken place two years ago at Wrestlemania, what has changed now?

Reigns replies that two years ago he could have had a chance, now he’s the Tribal Chief, it’s another level, Goldberg will be DESTROYED.

WOMEN’S SINGLES MATCH ONLY PINFALL OR SUBMISSION: ALYIAH VS NATALYA

Natalya starts strong talking to Alyiah who, however, has an excellent reaction and seems to be fighting better in these early stages.

However, Natalya dominates the dispute and apart from a couple of roll up attempts, Natlya leads the offensive.

Alyiah after a bulldog tries even a sharpshooter, but Natalya overturns her and since there is no rope break Alyiah is forced to give up.

WINNER OF THE MATCH VIA SUBMISSION: NATALYA