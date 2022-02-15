WWE: Stone Cold Steve Austin towards a sensational return to the ring at WrestleMania?

Stone Cold Steve Austin is an authentic legend of the WWE, Hall Of Famer has had an amazing career between WCW and WWE and has entered the hearts of all wrestling fans. Due to a bad neck injury sustained in 1997 and never fully healed, Austin ended his career in 2003 fighting the last match at WrestleMania XIX versus The Rocksince then many times there has been talk of a return to the ring but the Texas rattlesnake has never agreed to return to fight, even if only for a match.

Offer formulated

This year’s WrestleMania will be held in Dallas, Texas and Steve Austin is expected for the event in his home state and has already been used in some commercials. The news reported by Fightful Select and confirmed by many parties is however sensational, the WWE would have in fact made a significant offer for a return to the ring of Stone Cold. There are many who think that Austin’s possible opponent could be Kevin Owens, who last night on Raw held a promo against the city of Dallas and Texas in general saying he was happy not to take part in WrestleMania, also for some years has as his final move the Stunner, the famous finisher of Stone Cold. For now there is no news on Austin’s response, who in recent years has always refused a return to the ring amidst serious neck and knee problems.