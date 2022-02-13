WWE takes Sonya Deville to Saudi Arabia, but there are those who rise up

In the last episodes of Friday Night Smackdown, the WWE went to formalize the main feud of the women’s sector of the blue brand, formalizing the match valid for the Smackdown Women’s Championship of Wrestlemania 38, with Ronda Rousey who challenged Charlotte Flair, after the victory of the Royal Rumble of the former MMA fighter.

After this challenge, however, the federation official Sonya Deville intervened between the two, who also tried to attack the former Raw champion in a useless way, with Ronda that twice applied her deadly Armbar on Baddest Woman on the Planet.

For Elimination Chamber, in the end, the WWE killed two birds with one stone, inserting the feud between Naomi and the WWE official, Sonya Deville, in the one between Ronda and Charlotte, with the four athletes of Smackdown who will in fact have to go down in own field at Elimination Chamber, next February 19th, in the Saudi rings.

Meltzer points the finger at WWE and the choice to bring Sonya Deville to Arabia

In its latest Newsletter of the Wrestling Observerthe well-known journalist Dave Meltzer, wanted to take stock of the situation with WWE and the idea of ​​bringing Sonya Deville, an openly lesbian, to a country where homosexuality is unfortunately still a crime.

In his speech, Meltzer was brutally real with what the company decided, saying:

“Sonya Deville will be in Saudi Arabia.

He’s going to go from GLAAD meetings to a country where, you know, such a thing, well being gay, not only is it illegal, but you might even get killed for it. I mean, I’m not exaggerating. Could. Trust me, I’m not blaming her, it’s her job.

There are people who like John Cena and Kevin Owens, Bryan Danielson, who could easily stop and say ‘Look, I don’t want to go’ and for them, that would be fine.

I don’t know if Sonya Deville is one of these athletes in this category. It wouldn’t be a weird thing for me, because it’s wrestling and all, but if you think about real life, the whole thing is weird. WWE is trying to talk about how the world is changing and everything, because they brought women’s matches there.

It’s a big, big thing. Everyone is talking and tweeting about this. They have their catch phrase and they tell everyone to talk about it there. ”