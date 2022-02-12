WWE: The Federation is on the hunt for talent again

Over the past few months it was reported that WWE was changing its hiring policy. The company was reportedly no longer actively pursuing the signing of independent talent, but that doesn’t seem to be the case now.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE may not have completely given up on signing leading independent wrestlers. The company still intends to hire a handful of indie stars, especially young ones. Vince McMahon’s company recently signed 15 college athletes with NIL deals

The company hopes to use the NCAA’s new NIL rules to build more stars across its development system. Of these 15 signings, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are among the best. The duo plays on the Fresno State women’s basketball team. They also have a huge following on social media, as their joint TikTok account has around 4 million followers. Another notable signature among these 15 athletes is AJ Ferrari, who is an Oklahoma State wrestler and NCAA national champion with a large following on Instagram.

