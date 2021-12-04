WWE: The Rock claims Ric Flair will forever be the best wrestler in history

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson needs no introduction, he is still considered one of the best of all time when it comes to wrestling and is also a dominant force in Hollywood.

Ric Flair, who was recently released by WWE, posted an old photo with The Rock on Twitter, in which he talks about the importance of the word respect and the fact that he has seen the Samoan grow up. The Rock saw Flair’s tweet and decided to respond, stating that Ric Flair will always be number one no matter what:

Respect, always brother.

You, Dusty my dad, Muraco, Hawk, Animal, Piper, all you guys were my heroes. This pic was taken in 1984 ~ in Vegas at the NWA annual convention.

I was pimply faced 12 year old with an afro and you were (and will always be) “The Man”. #woo https://t.co/xVAX4wVROb – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2021

“Respect, always brother. You, Dusty, my father, Muraco, Hawk, Animal, Piper, were all my heroes. This photo was taken in 1984 in Las Vegas at the NWA’s annual convention. I had the pimply face of a 12 year old with afro hair and you were (and always will be) The Man“.

SOURCE: RINGSIDENEWS.COM