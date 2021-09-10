WWE, The Rock is ready to return to the ring! All the details

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be returning to WWE. An unexpected return but one that will certainly be well received by fans of the star who for some time has devoted himself mainly to the world of cinema, a sector in which he has managed to become one of the most profitable names in the rich panorama of blockbusters and a guarantee of commercial success for a film.

Johnson will be returning to WWE at the Survivor Series November, according to Andrew Zarian in The Mat Men Podcast. In addition, The Wrestling Observer wrote in June that a work of persuasion was already in place against The Rock to appear on the show, which is about to celebrate its 25th birthday.

Zarian claims WWE is looking to host the show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In any case, there are currently no official statements from either Johnson or WWE.

In an interview last September, Dwayne Johnson had stated that he would be honored to return to WWE and to face champion Roman Reigns.

So much so that Reigns himself has publicized the match during the various interviews he has released. In recent days, Dwayne Johnson has stated that he will not participate in the next chapters of Fast & Furious, after the clash with Vin Diesel who has clearly left an open wound between the two.

“I laughed, I laughed heartily, I think it made everyone laugh and I don’t say anything else. I wish them well, both with Fast 9 and with Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies that will shoot without me “.

Another sensational return to WWE is that of John Cena, long sought after by wrestling fans themselves.