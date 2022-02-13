WWE, the Rock posts anticipate a new promo during the Super Bowl?

The 56th Super Bowl is just around the corner, a sporting event that gathers millions of spectators every year and during which advertising investments are concentrated: not only products, but also promos for new films or TV shows. We already know that there will be a space dedicated to WWE but many are asking: do the videos of The Rock have something to do with it?

In fact, in the past few hours Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson posted two short videos on his Instagram profile (which you can find at the bottom of the article) in which we see him on the field that will host the challenge between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, engaged in what seem to be tests, since he has a microphone in his hands.

It is not yet known whether he will be taking part in the Half-Time Show or but it is clear that he will be involved in the show in some way: “You know that when I have the microphone in my hand, something electrifying is about to happen“wrote The Rock in the caption of the first video, in which he also tells of being”already gassed“.”My NFL dream never came true, so it will be a real honor“.

It has already been disclosed that among the spots that will be broadcast during the interval there will also be space for the WWE (some rumors speak of WrestleMania in particular). For some time there has been talk of a possible return of The Rock in WWE and, in recent months, there has been the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut, but it seems a very unlikely hypothesis given the numerous commitments on the set for the actor: during the Super Bowl the ad for Black Adam will also be broadcast, the DC film that will see him as the protagonist, expected in theaters in July 2022.