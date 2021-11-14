WWE: The Rock responds to Damien Priest

As you know, this year is the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut at Survivor Series 1996 and the WWE, which for a moment thought of making him return in the next PPV, decided to celebrate it with a photo book in which the Superstars today they wore the role of the People’s Champion.

Particularly excited for this initiative was Damien Priest who, with a tweet, recalled that 25 years ago he was present to support a legend that would later inspire him:

When I was asked to participate in a Rock photo shoot only one answer came to mind… “I was born for this.” 🤣 To think 25 years ago I sat in @TheGarden cheering a debuting superstar that would become one of my biggest inspirations 🤯. Congratulations on 25yrs @TheRock!# Rock25 pic.twitter.com/gN9EC3Q2PF – Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) November 12, 2021

The United States Champion also received a response from Rock himself:

Y’all look way cooler than I ever did 😉🥃

Man I really appreciate these kind words. That night in the Garden was electric. The irony that years later, you’re electrifying the WWE Universe is an incredible thing. Think of those in the crowd, that you guys are inspiring. LFG !!! 👊🏾 https://t.co/hEVMsVwHrK – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 13, 2021

SOURCE: SPORTSKEEDA.COM