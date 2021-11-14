News

WWE: The Rock responds to Damien Priest

As you know, this year is the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut at Survivor Series 1996 and the WWE, which for a moment thought of making him return in the next PPV, decided to celebrate it with a photo book in which the Superstars today they wore the role of the People’s Champion.

Particularly excited for this initiative was Damien Priest who, with a tweet, recalled that 25 years ago he was present to support a legend that would later inspire him:

The United States Champion also received a response from Rock himself:

You are all cooler than I have ever been. I appreciate these nice words, that evening at the Garden was electrifying. The irony that you are electrifying the WWE Universe years later is an incredible thing. Think of those in the audience you are inspiring ”.

