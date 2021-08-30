WWE: The Rock would have been “blocked” for WrestleMania 39

WWE and The Rock are in constant talks. With Dwayne Johnson now a global celebrity driving millionaire blockbusters, it’s not easy to find a space for him. A bit like John Cena, but to the nth degree. The WWE, however, does not lose hope, also for the considerable appeal that its name can have in the world and which goes far beyond the borders of the nostalgic of the good times in which Johnson was The Rock. For months, there have been rumors that Dwayne Jonson will appear at Survivor Series, although there may not be a match or rivalry on that occasion.

Return already fixed?

The rivalry that everyone would like to see, of course, is the one with cousin Roman Reigns. With Roman Reigns’ new “family” stable dominating SmackDown, the intervention of a relative of this importance would be the perfect twist that would make the return of The Rock epochal. For this long-awaited match, it seems, we will have to wait a long time. According to reports from Ringside News, in fact, WWE would have blocked Rocky for WrestleMania 39, scheduled in Los Angeles in 2023, while a WrestleMania 38 match would not be possible next year.

Does it really take two years early to get a The Rock match? Probably yes, if we think that on the occasion of his match against John Cena it resulted in the delay of the shooting of Hercules and consequent millionaire increase in the budget of the film. An event that the great film productions certainly do not want to repeat itself.