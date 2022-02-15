WWE, titled change arrives in a daring way tonight on Raw

In recent weeks, we’ve seen Dana Brooke forge a strong alliance and friendship with Reginald, Carmella’s former valet on WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown TV screens, with the two carrying on the wrestler’s 24/7 champion reign together, with Reggie. who helped her escape from her pursuers, around the backstage of the Stamford company.

During the episode of the red show last Monday, however, the WWE aired a segment in which it seemed quite obvious that the friendship between Reginald and Dana was about to become something else, at least for what were the intentions of Reggie. who almost tried to kiss the champion 24/7, with her, however, who dodged at the last second, avoiding contact.

Also this night, in the last episode of the red show, WWE wanted to focus everything on the party of lovers and therefore Valentine’s Day, with an angle between the two that immediately made us imagine how the two athletes could kiss in a restaurant where they were appointment data.

Reginald is WWE’s new 24/7 Champion

Once again Reggie has tried to do everything to make his friendship with Dana Brooke make the leap, trying to change their relationship, from a simple friendship to a real relationship, with Dana who has however refused one more. turn the flattery and the attention of the boy, inserting him in the famous and much feared “friend-zone”

Obviously, feeling hurt by the refusal and the two of spades trimmed by the girl, Reggie has therefore seen fit to pin Dana, thus removing her at least the title of 24/7 Champion, with Reggie returning champion after weeks.

If he failed to get to Dana Brooke’s heart, Reginald still won on his night, returning to pamper his WWE green and gold belt, with R-Truth also popping out at the end of the waiter-dressed segment, with the his run-up that starts again, this time with Reginald as the only goal.