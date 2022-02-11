WWE tries out a new match shooting technique at NXT

During yesterday’s episode of NXT, WWE experimented with an innovative technique of televised matchmaking. A technique that was noticed, thanks to some “detachment” between one shot to another, even to viewers. In practice, for the first time a cameraman entered the ring to take an even closer look at the struggled phases of the show.

The presence of ringside cameramen is obviously far from new, WWE has been using them since the first TV shows of the 80s. In the past, however, they were only used to film the stages in the ring from below, or what happened in the ring. The best we were used to was seeing them step into the apron ring, but always staying outside the ropes. Today at NXT this “barrier” of the ropes was overcome for the first time, letting them enter the ring.

An idea by Kevin Dunn

The experimentation was carried out in particular in the match between the Creed Brothers and the Grizzled Young Veterans, but to a lesser extent also in the others. The idea is from producer Kevin Dunn, who would have proposed it in order to increase the involvement of viewers compared to what happens inside the ring. It is obviously still too early to understand if the WWE feedback is positive and if therefore we will be able to see this technique also in the main roster shows.