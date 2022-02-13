WWE: Vince McMahon considers advertising during the Super Bowl a waste of money

Tomorrow is the day that millions of Americans and as many fans around the world are waiting for. In fact, the Super Bowl LVI will be played and the Los Angels Ram and the Cincinnati Bengals will face each other at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles. The Super Bowl is an international event that represents a huge showcase and, in fact, advertising spaces are selling like hot cakes at very high figures. It seems, however, that the Chairman Vince McMahon don’t consider them a bargain. WWE has not bought such advertising space since 1999.

Waste of money

There WWE will be present at the Super Bowl in two advertising spaces, one of 30 seconds and one of 15, which they will promote WrestleMania 38 on Peacock. In reality, these spaces were purchased by NBC Universal, the group that owns the Peacock platform, and not by WWE. This because Vince McMahon considers buying advertising space during the big event a waste of money. This is what Dave Meltzer highlighted during Wrestling Observer Radio: “Vince McMahon said it publicly, he said it to me too. He considers buying advertising space during the Super Bowl a waste of money. For this reason, WWE has no longer bought these spaces “. The last time was in 1999, after which WWE no longer bought advertising space during the Super Bowl. WrestleMania 38 promos will air this year, but NBC Universal will pay, which will pay out millions of dollars and, precisely, 6.5 million for 30 seconds of commercials, up from 5.5 last year.