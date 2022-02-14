“WWE wants to transform Bobby Lashley in the next 2-3 years”

Bobby Lashley is the current WWE champion, having snatched the belt from Brock Lesnar’s hands during the Royal Rumble last month. Paul Heyman’s betrayal of the Beast was decisive, and he redeemed himself by winning the royal brawl at the end of the evening.

‘The All Mighty’ will be called upon to defend his belt from the onslaught of Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Riddle, Seth Rollins and Austin Theory at Elimination Chamber. WWE’s next pay-per-view will take place on February 19 in Saudi Arabia.

In the latest edition of his ‘Hall of Fame’ podcast, Booker T revealed that WWE plans to turn Lashley into something special in the next 2-3 years.

Booker T on Bobby Lashley

“A source close to WWE gave me some interesting news a few days ago.

Management plans to transform Bobby Lashley into something very special in the next 2-3 years. I don’t know exactly what it is, but I advise you to observe it carefully from now on ”- said Booker T.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer would be willing to return to the ring on one condition: “If I was offered the chance to fight again, I would only accept if the opponent was Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is a performer who stimulates me a lot, I have repeated it several times in the last few months. I’d like to see if there’s still some gas left in my tank. I would try to present myself in the best possible form ”.

Booker T went on to praise Roman: “I think he’s the best wrestler ever nowadays. He’s done a crazy job over the past two years. Everyone who entered the ring with him benefited enormously.

They became better performers after working with Roman, that’s an objective fact. He has made his opponents stronger every single time. He has reached the peak of his career, there is no doubt “.

Reigns will meet Goldberg at Elimination Chamber, in what represents the most anticipated match of the show. Brock Lesnar will instead be his rival at WrestleMania 38.