WWE: What time and where to see Elimination Chamber 2022, streaming video TV

We have entered Elimination Chamber week. There are many and important matches scheduled, but where can you see the show?

PRE SHOW: Streaming on the WWE YouTube channel, from 5:00 pm on Saturday 19 February.

SHOW STREAMING: EXCLUSIVELY on the WWE Network in the original language, from 6:00 pm on Saturday 19 February.

Below is the updated card of the event:

Elimination chamber match for the WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles

Elimination chamber match (whoever wins will fight at WrestleMania 38 against the Raw champion)

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH vs. TBA

Single match for the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Goldberg

Single match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

Tag team match for WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar)

Falls Count Anywhere match

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (with Happy Corbin)

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville