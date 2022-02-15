WWE working on Steve Austin’s involvement in Wrestlemania

According to rumors of the last few hours confirmed by multiple sources, WWE is working for a sensational return to the ring of WWE’s Steve Austin Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 38.

The rumors were spread by Fightful Select, who wrote how WWE made a significant opening towards Austin for a match at WrestleMania 38. It is unknown if Austin is interested in fighting in his first fight in nearly 20 years. but the WWE hopes that he can come out of retirement on the occasion of this Wrestlemania in “his” Texas.

According to Fightful, many in WWE are quite convinced that Stone Cold Steve Austin will have a “physical” role at Wrestlemania, but as mentioned, some hope that this role could translate into a real match.

No names have been given about a potential WrestleMania opponent for Austin, nor further details on the progress of this plan. However, during yesterday’s episode of Raw, there was a promo from Kevin Owens, who insulted the people of Texas by talking about how happy he is not having to fight in a match at WrestleMania. Owens, who uses the Stone Cold Stunner as a finisher, immediately fueled social media speculation about a possible angle with Austin. He could therefore be the possible opponent if the plan can go through.

A second confirmation of the rumors

A few hours later, PWInsider also substantially confirming these rumors. Nothing that is sure yet, but in fact the plan would not be just the dream of several fans. The site added that WWE first contacted Austin in late December or early January to assess his interest in doing something at WrestleMania 38.

WWE has reportedly pitched the idea of ​​having Austin return to the ring for just one night and compete in his home state of Texas as a one-time farewell in front of a huge crowd. There would also be the idea that Austin’s involvement would help boost WrestleMania ticket sales.

It was added that, in the weeks following the WWE contact, there was no confirmation within the Federation that Austin agreed to fight at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The rumor of a Rattlesnake who might “do something physical” at WrestleMania started rolling in early January, according to PWInsider. The same source, in early January, was hoping that a plot for Austin’s return could begin as early as the Royal Rumble, which obviously didn’t happen.

Steve Austin hasn’t fought a real bout since his defeat to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, but he has made several appearances since then, including a few where he performed his stunner. His retirement was due to the numerous and serious injuries suffered in his career, in particular knee injuries.