WWE: WWE NXT Results 08-02-2022 (Mandy Rose defends title)

-The Creed Brothers beat the Grizzled Young Veterans and are thus the first finalists of this year’s Dusty Classic.

-Tiffany Stratton beats Wendy Choo and takes revenge on the stolen credit card 7 days ago.

-Joe Gacy and Harland run into Draco Anthony. Gacy says some nice motivational words to Draco.

-Pete Dunne is interviewed and says he can’t wait to destroy Tony D’Angelo next week. Draco Anthony arrives and holds out his hand as a sign of respect before they meet but Dunne only says he will break his fingers. Pete Dunne defeats Draco. In the post match Tony D’Angelo tries to attack Dunne but manages to escape by leveraging Tony’s injured hand. Pete suggests that in the Steel Cage match they’re doing next week, there are objects stuck to the cage wall.

-Zoey Stark tells Io Shirai that he wants NXT’s female tag team belts back and since Zoey is injured, Io may be fighting with another partner even though Zoey is sad about it.

-LA Knight beats Sanga! In the post match Grayson Waller attacks Knight and knocks him down.

-Duke Hudson speaks ill of Dante Chen and then wishes Indi Hartwell good luck in the next match.

-There is a contract to be signed for the match between Escobar and Bron Breakker for the NXT title. The two come face to face when he plays the music of DOLPH ZIGGLER !!! Dolph says he’ll be working on a Tuesday from now on. He wonders who Bron Breakker is and says he misses the NXT title to add to his palmares. Tommaso Ciampa also arrives who cannot imagine Ziggler as NXT champion. After a few exchanges from everyone we have a joke from Ziggler against NXT that alters Ciampa a little too much, who can’t take it anymore and attacks him. Thus begins the fight between Bron Breakker and the Legado of the Phantom with Bron who is then thrown onto a wooden table. Escobar greets him and gives him an appointment next week.

-Grayson Waller says LA Knight will be arrested for breaking the law and restraining order against him.

-Sarray beats Dakota Kai.

-Persia Pirotta is jealous that Hudson wished Indi good luck and not her. The Toxic Attraction arrives that tell Persia that in the past the two were dating. Persia gets angry and attacks the two of the Toxic. The referees separate the brawl.

-Briggs and Jensen apparently have a Valentine’s Day date with Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro. Handsome.

– MSK beat Edris Enofe and Malik Blade and end their dream of making it to the final at the Dusty Classic.

-Mandy Rose retains the female NXT title by beating Kay Lee Ray in the Main Event with the help of Toxic Attraction. In the post match the three attack KLR who is saved by Io Shirai. The KLR BOMB on Mandy arrives and the champions run away as the faces celebrate in the ring, perhaps knowing they have found a new partner for each other.

