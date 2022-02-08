WWF alarm: by 2050 the plastic in the oceans will have quadrupled. Rome is the most polluting city in the Mediterranean

Several key regions globally, including that of Mar Mediterraneaneastern China, il Yellow Sea and the sea ice ofArctichave already passed the maximum tolerable threshold of plastic pollution beyond which there is a significant ecological risk. And, even if the global dispersion of plastic in nature were eliminated today, there is a “long tail” of microplastics: their concentration in 2050 would still be double compared to the current one, with some scenarios predicting a 50-fold increase by the end of the century. These are some of the data that emerged in a dossier made by Wwfin collaboration with theAlfred Wegener Institute for polar and marine research (AWI), and which analyzes over 2,590 studies on plastic pollution in oceansproviding a complete analysis of the impacts it is causing on species and on ecosystems marine. A real planetary crisis, according to the definition given by the United Nations. Today almost every group of marine species came into contact with plastics, with negative effects in almost 90% of the species investigated in the Education. “Plastic has not only entered the marine food web – writes the WWF – but is significantly impacting it productivity of the most important marine ecosystems in the world, such as coral reefs and mangrove forests “.

The numbers of the planetary crisis – The mass (by weight) of all plastic present, 8 billion tonsis double the total biomass of land animals and marine put together. In 2020, over 367 million tons of plastic in the world. The largest market is that of packaging. 60% of all plastic ever produced has become waste and is piling up in landfills or in the natural environment, especially in the oceans. It is estimated that in the sea they have accumulated to date between 86 and 150 million tons of plastic, while the disposable one represents from 60 to 95% of the total present in the sea. The areas with the highest concentration of plastic in the world, the ‘hotspots‘, are five oceanic areas defined as “plastic islands”, with about 5 trillion fragments of plastic, equal to 250 thousand tons.

What happens in Europe and the Mediterranean – A recent analysis estimated that theEurope (second largest plastic producer after China) releases annually 307-925 million waste in the seas, of which 82% is plastic (mainly plastic fragments and articles single use, therefore bottles, packaging and bags). The main source of plastic dispersed in the sea is the coastal activities and inefficient waste management, which further worsens in the summer due to the increase in tourist flows and related recreational activities. The activities at sea follow (with 22%) with fishingaquaculture e navigation that disperse pots, nets, crates for the transport of fish. Every year 229 thousand tons of plastics end up in the Mediterranean. As if every day 500 containers discharged their contents into the water. More than half of this plastic comes from just 3 countries: 32% fromEgypt15% fromItaly and 10% from Turkey. “The situation appears even more dramatic – writes the WWF – if we look at the details of the most polluting cities in the Mediterranean basin”. Among the top ten, five are Italian: Romewhich holds the absolute primacy, MilanTurin, Palermo and Genoa. It is estimated that there are over one million tons of plastic currently present in the Mediterranean, with maximum concentrations of around 10.43 kilograms per square kilometer. Quantities comparable to those present in islands of plastic oceanic.

The appearance of microplastics – The moment plastics enter the sea they begin a process of fragmentation: macroplastics (larger than 5 millimeters) become microplastics (from 0.1 micrometers to 5 millimeters), which become in turn nanoplastics, making their recovery virtually impossible. “Even if the global dispersion of plastic in nature were eliminated today – the dossier reads – their concentration in 2050 would still be double compared to the current one”. In fact, according to projections according to which plastic production will double by 2040, plastic debris in the ocean will quadruple by 2050. Already today, on the other hand, if the maximum tolerable threshold of microplastic pollution is 120 thousand objects per cubic meter, this limit is already passed in the Mediterranean Sea, in the east of China, in the Yellow Sea and Arctic sea ice. It has been calculated that between 21% and 54% of all global microplastics are found in the Mediterranean Sea, while in the Tyrrhenian Sea the highest concentration of microplastics ever measured is found in the depths of a marine environment: 1.9 million fragments per square meter. “All the data suggests that the contamination from ocean plastic is irreversible. Once dispersed in the ocean, plastic waste is nearly impossible to recover. They constantly fragment and therefore the concentration of micro and nanoplastics will continue to increase for decades, ”he explains Eva Alessisustainability manager of WWF Italy.

Effects on nature – Plastic pollution causes damage to the sea ​​life through different mechanisms: entrapmentingestion, suffocation and release of toxic chemicals. A whalefor example, filters 700 thousand liters of water every time he opens his mouth, taking on an enormous amount of plastics and microplastics with a high concentration of pollutants: in some mystical mammals living in the Mediterranean the levels of persistent organic pollutants or plastic additives such as phthalates are 4 or 5 times higher than those of whales living in less contaminated areas of the planet. But there are 2,150 marine species that have come into contact with plastic. Up to 90% of all seabirds and 52% of all turtles marines ingest plastic. Not only has plastics entered the marine food chain, but is significantly impacting the productivity of marine ecosystems most important in the world, such as coral reefs and mangrove forests. In the Asian region ofPacific Ocean 11.1 billion plastic items (mostly fishing gear) are estimated to be trapped in the reef and this amount is projected to increase by 40% by 2025. A recent study on mangrove forests on the island of Java in Indonesia found that some areas are covered up to 50% by plasticwith a density of 27 plastic objects per square meter.

Pollution of the food chain – The plastic ingested by him marine organisms it can go up the food web until it reaches our plates. At least 116 animal species living in the Mediterranean have ingested plastic. 59% are bony fish, many of which are commonly eaten: like sardinesmullet, sea ​​breamcod, anchovies, tuna. The remaining 41% is made up of other marine animals such as mammals, shellfishclams, jellyfish, turtles and birds. The annual human intake of microplastics through the consumption of marine animals is approximately 53 thousand microplastics (up to 27 thousand microplastics from molluscs, up to 17 thousand from crustaceans and up to 8 thousand from fish). “This threat can only be addressed with an efficient one global solution And systemic – denounces the WWF – that countries can establish by adopting a global treaty at the 5.2 Assembly of United Nations on the environment to be held from 28 February to 2 March 2022 a Nairobi“.