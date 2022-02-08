WWF report: marine plastic pollution will be 4 times more in 2050 than today

In the Mediterranean, the maximum danger threshold of microplastic pollution has already been exceeded

[8 Febbraio 2022]

The new relationship of the WWF “Plastic pollution in the oceans – impacts on biodiversity species and marine ecosystems”, the Italian version of which was presented today, analyzes over 2,590 studies on plastic pollution in the oceans and its impact on marine life, which ‘UN has defined a planetary crisis.

The report produced by WWF International in collaboration with the Alfred-Wegener-Institut, Helmholtz-Zentrum für Polar- und Meeresforschung (AWI), “It detects a serious and worsening situation that requires concrete and immediate action at international level”, above all because “The projected growth of plastic pollution is likely to entail significant ecological risks in many areas that will undermine current efforts to protect and increase biodiversity if action is not taken now to reduce the production and use of plastics to global level. Just think that the mass (by weight) of all the plastic present on the planet is double the total biomass of terrestrial and marine animals put together! “

The WWF highlights that “Even if the global dispersion of plastic in nature were eliminated today, there is a” long tail “of microplastics: their concentration in 2050 would still be double compared to the current one despite the efforts put in place and, some scenarios , predict a 50-fold increase by 2100. This would mean that by the end of the century an extremely dangerous concentration of microplastics could be reached in a marine area that is at least two and a half times the size of Greenland. ecological”.

A scenario based on the forecast that “Plastic production will double by 2040, with the result that plastic debris in the ocean will quadruple by 2050”. The WWF warns that “The maximum tolerable threshold of microplastic pollution (established at 120 thousand objects per cubic meter) has already been exceeded in several “Hot spots” of pollution, including the Mediterranean Sea, eastern China and the Yellow Sea and Arctic sea ice ‘.

What is certain is that plastic pollution causes damage to marine life: from the bits of plastic in the stomach, to the deadly traps around the neck, to the chemical additives of the plastic in the blood. The plastic fragments cause internal and external injuries, and almost always result in the death of marine animals as they can limit the movement or growth of individuals, reduce food intake, compromise the immune response or reproductive capacity. “There are 2,150 marine species that have come into contact with plastic. Up to 90% of all seabirds and 52% of all sea turtles ingest plastic – recalls the WWF – Plastic has entered not only the marine food chain,” but it is significantly impacting the productivity of the most important marine ecosystems in the world, such as coral reefs and mangrove forests ».

It is estimated that 11.1 litter trapped in the Asian Pacific coral reefs could increase by 40% as early as 2025. microplastics can be ingested by coral polyps, altering their vital functions and symbiont algae, destroying entire coral systems. Of particular concern is the fact that corals trapped in plastic are up to 90% more likely to contract disease. Thus increases the phenomenon of their whitening (bleaching) “.

A recent study on mangrove forests on the island of Java, Indonesia, found some areas are covered up to 50% by plastic, with a density of 27 plastic objects per m2 and, according to the report, “Plastic pollution in mangroves it can compromise not only the health of roots and leaves of mangrove trees, but also reduce the presence of organisms that live in these environments, altering the entire ecosystem ».

The wwwf is very concerned: «The absorption of microplastics and nanoplastics in the marine food chain will continue and reach dangerously dangerous levels if we do not reduce the production and use of plastic today. This pervasive and ever-growing threat to ocean life can only be addressed with an efficient global and systemic solution, which countries can establish by adopting a comprehensive treaty at the United Nations 5.2 Assembly on the Environment to be held February 28 to March 2, 2022 in Nairobi ».

The report dedicates an in-depth analysis to the situation in the Mediterranean from Europe, the second largest producer of plastic in the world after China, which every year discharges 307 – 925 million waste into the sea into the sea, of which 82% is plastic. mainly plastic fragments and disposable items. The report recalls that «According to a recent analysis, every year 229 thousand tons of plastics end up in the Mediterranean: it is as if every day 500 containers unload their contents into the water. More than half of this plastic comes from just 3 countries: 32% from Egypt, 15% from Italy and 10% from Turkey. The situation appears even more dramatic if we look at the details of the most polluting cities in the Mediterranean basin: among the top 10, as many as 5 are Italian (Rome – which holds the absolute record – Milan, Turin, Palermo and Genoa) ».

Coastal activities and inefficient waste management are the main source of plastic that ends up in the sea, a situation that in the Mediterranean worsens further in the summer due to the increase in tourist flows and recreational activities. The activities at sea follow (with 22%) which, with fishing, aquaculture and navigation, disperse pots, nets and crates for the transport of fish.

The Mediterranean Sea thus has a sad record: “In its waters there is the highest concentration of microplastics ever measured in the depths of a marine environment: 1.9 million fragments per square meter”, denounces the WWF.

A recent study shows that “At least 116 animal species living in the Mediterranean have ingested plastic. 59% are bony fish, many of which are commonly eaten: such as sardines, mullets, sea bream, cod, anchovies, tuna. The remaining 41% is made up of other marine animals such as mammals, crustaceans, molluscs, jellyfish, turtles and birds. A whale, for example, filters 700,000 liters of water every time it opens its mouth, taking on an enormous amount of plastics and microplastics that have a high concentration of pollutants. So much so that in some mystical mammals, which live in the Mediterranean, the levels of persistent organic pollutants or plastic additives such as phthalates are 4/5 times higher than those of whales living in less contaminated areas of the planet. More and more plastic is ingested by marine organisms and can go up the food web until it reaches our plates ».

Eva Alessi, sustainability manager of WWF Italia, summarizes: «All the data suggest that the plastic contamination of the ocean is irreversible. Once dispersed in the ocean, plastic waste is nearly impossible to recover. They constantly fragment and therefore the concentration of micro and nanoplastics will continue to increase for decades. Acting upstream of plastic pollution is much more effective than cleaning up later. If governments, the manufacturing world and society act in unison they can now limit the planetary plastic crisis. Where other threats such as overfishing, global warming, eutrophication or shipping overlap with plastic pollution “hot spots”, the negative impacts are amplified. For the species already threatened, some of which live in these “hot spots”, such as monk seals or sperm whales in the Mediterranean, plastic pollution is an additional stress factor that pushes these populations towards extinction ».

Meanwhile, pressure is growing on the international community for a legally binding treaty: more than 2 million people around the world have signed the WWF petition and even a hundred companies, more than 700 civil society organizations and 156 countries, which make up more than three-quarters of the UN member states, have also supported the call for a treaty.

Ghislaine Llewellyn, Deputy Oceans Leader of WWF International, concludes: “Without a doubt, plastic pollution could become a contributing factor to the sixth ongoing mass extinction that will lead to the widespread collapse of ecosystems and the overcoming of environmental limits within which humanity can operate safely. We know how to stop plastic pollution and we know that the cost of inaction comes at the expense of our ocean ecosystems – there is no excuse to delay a global plastic pollution treaty. The way out of our plastics crisis is for countries to accept a globally legally binding treaty that addresses all stages of the plastic life cycle and puts us on the path to ending marine plastic pollution by 2030 “.