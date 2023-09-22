Wylde announces Valorant LAN in Dublin

Irish esports organization Wylde has announced The A-Games, a new Valorant esports tournament taking place in Dublin.

The competition has a prize pool of €5,000, and the winning team will receive contracts to become Wylde’s Valorant Academy team.

It is billed as Ireland’s largest Valorant tournament and is sponsored by Virgin Media.

The A-Games grand final is scheduled for October 2023

The LAN itself will begin in Dublin on October 18, while competitors should be available between October 7 and 18. Entrants must also be 18 years or older and from Ireland or Northern Ireland.

Registration for The A-Games will be open here for the next week, until September 29, 2023.

Content creator Jack Igoe gave a summary of The A-Games here:

Wylde also said in a post on his website: “Do you think you have what it takes to compete at the top? Have you always dreamed of performing on stage in front of a live audience?

“Wylde and Virgin Media have teamed up to find Ireland’s best Valorant team and give them the spotlight to showcase their skills, take the throne as Ireland’s best team, as well as the chance to take home their share of the prize pool. of €5,000 and a contract from the Academy to represent Wylde. Register your interest for a chance to show us you’re made differently!

The news comes just days after Ireland Esports joined forces with Esports Northern Ireland “to boost talent and provide avenues to compete on the international stage.”

Steve Daly, co-founder and CEO of Wylde, is also president of Ireland Esports.