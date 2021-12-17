Wytchwood, review – Nerd4.life

In this Wytchwood review we tell you about our experience within a fairytale universe, including witches, spells and contracts to be paid

Repetitiveness is an integral part of the videogame system. Without the latter, probably, there would be no interactive adventure in the true sense of the word. Whether it is shooting at hordes of enemies, solving more or less diversified puzzles, or the provision of resources essential for one’s subsistence within the virtual world, each game has its own form of repetition. The skill lies in masking those elements that are cyclically fed to the player, offering an experience that returns both the impression of a constant increase in the level of challenge, and the right degree of knowledge of the world that one finds oneself exploring. Essentially, a balance is needed between what can be controlled and what remains unknown until one finds oneself facing it face to face. This balance is often flawed by a frenzied quest for longevity, especially within the stocks that flock to the market today. Sometimes, getting out of these tracks leads to unexpected results (made up of a few out-of-the-box voices). Others, as in most cases, to burning disappointments. In this Wytchwood review, the most recent work of AlienTrap Games (the study behind that particular two-dimensional experiment that was Apotheon), let’s see which of these two macro-sets the game belongs to.

A fairytale tale Wytchwood: the narrative sector draws heavily from the European folkloristic tradition Wytchwood catapults us directly into an imaginary world, inhabited by human beings and animal creatures with an anthropomorphic appearance, as well as by all the imaginative undergrowth that “populates” the European folklore. We take on the role of a witch, who one day wakes up without memory in her hut near a swamp. Here he finds a billy goat who, in addition to having eaten the pages of his grimoire, turns out to be able to speak. This reminds the sorceress that she has signed a binding contract according to which she owes him twelve souls in exchange for one, that of a mysterious sleeping girl, lying on the altar of a crypt not too far from her dilapidated home. Our task is to go and redeem these twelve souls, belonging to bestial-looking characters, each with its doses of meanness and malice. Special feature of these missions is the fact that they go to recall fairy tales and fables among the most famous, as well as myths and legends (we have Little Red Riding Hood, The Little Mermaid, but also references to the alchemical philosopher’s stone, just to name a few). Such an adaptation operation runs the risk of easily falling into the territory of the “lack of defined identity”. Still, the work done by AlienTrap is very compelling and, above all, engaging. These short and light-hearted stories, completely disconnected from each other, if it were not for our direct intervention, manage to create a mythology strongly linked to the game, starting (but never relying completely) from traditional tropes more than abused by the modern and contemporary media panorama. A result that is not easy to obtain and, for this reason, deserving of appreciation.

PC System Requirements Test Setup Operating system: Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Minimum requirements Operating system: Windows 7 64bit

Processor: Dual-core processor (Intel Dual Core 2.0 GHz or AMD Athlon X2 5200+ 2.6 GHz)

Memory: 2 GB of RAM

Video Card: GeForce 9600 GS, Radeon HD4000, Shader Model 3.0, 512 MB

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Memory: 1 GB of available space

The longevity that hurts the experience Wytchwood: Our job is to reclaim the twelve souls of as many disreputable characters The Wytchwood structure is by no means complex. To be able to obtain the necessary souls, one must explore the eight territories strongly characterized that make up this world, unlockable as you collect the “essences” for the ovine entity with demonic traits. Through the use of our witchcraft skills, we must help free these regions from the oppressive yoke of these evil figures. This means that combat is practically absent, reduced to magical potions and alchemical solutions with which to confuse or transmute the threats that undermine our path. The gameplay is all about gathering resources and the creation of more or less lethal objects, with which to face the “enemies” directly (if we can call them that) or to exchange with other characters or, again, to mix and merge in more elaborate compositions. And that’s what you’ll find yourself doing throughout the adventure. The “ritual” is cyclical: explore the environment, discover new recipes by examining the elements that make up the zones, create what is necessary for the mission and continue the adventure. All this for twelve stories, for heaven’s sake, as different and diversified as you like, but still structurally similar in their development and resolution. Which brings us back to the discourse relating to repetitiveness. Wytchwood: Ingredients and spells are our weapons against evil In this case, the succession of very similar actions, which imply an uninterrupted use of the same commands, does not necessarily mean a lack of variety within the title. This is mainly thanks to his strongly narrative nature, which has no other “distractions” or fillers beyond the main story. However, it is also true that this approach to gameplay cannot be maintained for too long, otherwise even the most emotionally attached player will lose involvement. The biggest criticism of Wytchwood is precisely its excessive development, its own exasperated longevity, which leads to feel the weight of the repetitiveness of the game actions, as well as the constant return to territories now beaten on the carpet dozens and dozens of times to always recover the same ingredients. As far as we are concerned, we have remained clinging to the game and its mechanics up to the eighth soul, while the last four have definitely waned our interest, especially considering that the ending, as in many operations of this type, fails to match the expressive power of the journey that preceded it.

The art of the derivative Wytchwood: visual incisiveness goes hand in hand with that narrative From the very first moments of the game, it is immediately evident the strong impact that some works (both videogame and not) have had on the conceptualization and visual realization of the AlienTrap game. In its gameplay stages, it is impossible not to find any similitudes (both visual and playful) with a game like Don’t Starve. During the dialogic sequences, however, the inspiration from the two-dimensional Disney line (especially from the recent “Disney Channel” era) is evident. Despite these combinations, also thanks to a soundtrack perfectly integrated with the game atmospheres (with, however, some sound mixing problems, particularly evident when using headphones), Wytchwood still manages to stand out from the competition and find a stylistic singularity, capable of binding itself to its narrative nature, which is also derivative, but extremely fascinating.