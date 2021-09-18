X Factor 2021, all the news and the judges

X Factor 2021 – expected from September 16 on Sky and NOW, with the first simulcast episode on TV8 – then finds the beloved jury protagonist of the previous edition: they will still be Emma, ​​Hell Raton, Manuel Agnelli, Mika to sit at the judges’ table, but their task will be definitely renewed this year.

The other big news this year is in fact in the heart of the program mechanism, with the abolition of the division into traditional categories. X Factor Italia is the first edition in the world to say goodbye to the historic division by gender, age and musical formation (singles and bands). The method of assigning and choosing the 12 finalists will focus on exclusively on the musical proposal and on artistic planning, so the 4 judges will remain mentors of heterogeneous teams as never before, made up of both soloists and bands. Emma, ​​Hell Raton, Manuel Agnelli, Mika will face this challenge in a new way, being able to tell their own vision of music without placing any limits on themselves and their singers. It will be, for them, an opportunity to work harder than ever on the musical projects brought to the stage by the competing artists.

The music will be represented all, in an increasingly broad, fluid and variegated way: going beyond every label that pre-exists the talent, the competition between four judges and members of their respective teams it will be direct and very heated. For the judges, only one fixed rule in the choice of 3 members of your own team: each of them must bring with them to Live at least one soloist and at least one band. For X Factor, a program that has always been contemporary, tuned to its time, which has constantly tried to match the expressive and artistic urgency of the new generations, it is a radical but also natural change.

The path is the one already traced last year, when a relevant space was dedicated to unpublished songs like never before. Come as you are, as this year’s claim states: this expressive and artistic urgency of the boys pushes X Factor 2021 to turn the spotlight even more on a necessity that has always been inherent in the philosophy of the program, above and below the stage, namely the freedom of genre, the absence of labels, the overcoming of borders.

Thursday 16 September at 9.15 pm on Sky One (channel 108, digital terrestrial channel 455), always available on demand, visible on Sky Go is streaming on NOW, the first episode of the selections of X Factor 2021 will arrive. The debut of this edition will be in simulcast on TV8 (at the button 8 on the remote control), while from the second episode in the clear X Factor 2021 will go every Wednesday in prime time.

The selections will be divided into three classic phases that the artists will have to overcome in order to arrive on the highly coveted Live stage: the first three episodes of Audizioni; two evenings with Bootcamps and the dreaded moment of chairs; and the last date with the Home Visits, the last chance to enter the group of 12 talented protagonists of the Live Shows, the live episodes of X Factor 2021 which this year will be hosted at the Repower Theater, in Assago (Milan). For the Auditions, carried out in the Cinecittà studios – renovated and made even more modern while always maintaining an essential and urban-style scenography, which embodies rigor and energy – the competitors who had a favorable opinion in the very early stages of the selections will arrive before the judges to present their musical project to them.

Like last year, they will be real “one-to-one”, “private meetings” in a more intimate dimension between competitors and judges that will have music in its essence at the center. To pass the turn it will take the fateful 3 yes. At the end of Audition, the novelty originating from the abolition of the subdivision into traditional categories will come into play: the four judges will meet with the musical direction of X Factor 2021 to discuss the judgments given during the selection and the artistic planning of each competitor. Based on this comparison, the musical direction will assign to each judge a roster of 12 competitors which will hold both solo participants and bands (meaning any musical formation composed of more than one element), without any limitation given by sex or age. Afterwards, the four teams thus formed will first face the Bootcamps, also in Cinecittà, during which the electrifying mechanism of the chairs already seen in previous editions will remain unchanged thanks to which the singers will go from 12 to 5 for each team; and then the Home Visits, from which the 3 actual competitors will emerge for each team who will then access the Live, during which – from 28 October – they will be able to battle week after week to get to the final.