X Factor 2021, Live 2 report cards: Emma, ​​get out of Manuel Agnelli’s body

The Westphalia out immediately. They weren’t the worst but maybe they were the only ones that X Factor didn’t need, precisely because they already had a solid career behind them. The live this week never takes off, but some performances must be applauded because they are already mature and courageous. Others, on the other hand, give the air of being the result of decidedly conservative choices. Of boys who in some cases are not yet the age of majority: it has a certain effect. This bet was to break the ice, with the first elimination. Now we will have fun.

GIANMARIA vote: 10

The boy has only one flaw. The tendency to turn all vowels into one or. A bit like Latte and its derivatives did with the legendary hit Tadadatta, in which all the vowels turned into a. Beyond this defect of pronunciation that makes so much Northern Rome in the 80s, this guy takes Vasco Rossi, makes him his and not only comes out alive, but thrills. It is not easy to find this interpretative strength in a genre like yours, without help other than an essential stage presence. He has an extraordinary writing that combines the ability to give truth to every single word, breath, emotion. His Jenny is crazy – indeed Janny is puddle – will become a classic of this edition.

Mika grade: 9

An irresistible showman. The grimaces while Emma speaks are worthy of Corrado Mantoni, he who speaks Neapolitan, the infinite and unlikely presentations and then when he gets angry and says that Nika is Fiona Apple who meets Nelly Furtado you understand that if you want to become a great artist you have to hope to stay in team with Agnelli, but if you want to make money with the shovel and break through you must have our Lebanese as a teacher, poet, marketing director. It is no coincidence that his boys perform perfect replicas of super pop songs, even too much. But the 9 is not because of what he is doing with his boys – we continue to think that he made the wrong choices – but because it animates a decidedly flimsy episode on television. I think it’s time to give him back a show of his own.

Costantino Della Gherardesca grade: 8

What does it has to do with it? Meanwhile, the singer of Endrigo is his double, pardon his bad copy double (for the series the great similarities: the singer from Bengal, is identical to the actor Jim Sturgess, GianMARIA instead had been prepared to participate in a double of Gianna Nannini, where she would have finished third). However, going back to Costantino, the best thing about this second live that never took off was the end of the live and the beginning of Four weddings. And there, the enlightenment: Costantino Della Gherardesca is the Italian Mika, but if possible more evil. What are we waiting for to make him judge of this talent? We know so much that not all X Factor judges have to be music experts.

Mutonia and Bengala Fire grade: 7.5

On a bad night for bands, they hold their own. The former continue to love them much more when they go against the grain, when they turn what isn’t rock and punk, as they did with Adele. But when they have to be tough and apparently they are in their own, they expire a bit in the way. This time, however, the Nine Inch Nails feel them more and the frontman dressed in a shirtless wedding who sings “I wanna fuck you like an animal” is worth the price of the ticket. The Bengala Fire, on the other hand, succeeds in what Westfalia did not do: proposing itself as a solid group musically and vocally, but at the same time finding its own figure, its own identity. They are doing it gradually, reminding us with intelligence that they know how to entertain and cheer us like few others while still trying to get to the end of the race with a little breath. Their Town Called Malice it is a remarkable cover of the Jam and this retracing the history of modern music and in particular the one that gravitated in the golden times around London, with Manuel teaching it to him, is a beautiful journey. For everyone.

Fellow grade: 7

I wondered why I have unintentionally ignored it during these weeks. His Fellowers resented, I must say with similar politeness and politeness to his. Too many too, it must be said. It has a crisp, clean, powerful timbre, doesn’t miss a note, it’s beautiful too. But he is as cold as the Narnia set behind him, he is a high level performer but it is difficult not to get bored during one of his pieces. He does not let himself go (like for example a Baltimore 8 does while singing, great, Butter words by Carmen Consoli and melts showing determination and passion), nothing moves you. And at that point I understand: you hear it with pleasure, you also applaud it, then you forget it. Get a little dirty, or at least ruffle it.

Erio grade: 6.5

Bravo, as his judge says, even when he does not go to the maximum he is a step ahead of the others. However. But after having sung James Blake with a song fully in his mood and not having upset us anymore (out of habit? For high expectations?), The question must be asked: Can Erio hold up an entire edition? Or can it not last long outside its comfort zone? We begin to see some limits, out of that almost mystical aura of its timbre and of its being on stage, we begin to feel a resistance to being something else. And instead the impression is that, by taking some risks, he can do it and even well. As he told us.

It is LP grade: 6

She is good, she has charisma, the girl will do it even if she has narrow shoulders. But Gabriella Ferri must be treated with care and above all for someone who has her own interpretative originality, her depth of voice, it could have been an opportunity. She chooses a two-dimensional, simple and angry version that tells us yes that modern folk-pop can be her path – somehow her unpublished one had already shown it to us – but also that she must have more courage because Emma has so many flaws but not that of not having good ideas in the choices of covers for his students. He has to thank the beautiful scenography that distracted us from its initial Roman pronunciation. In the capital, the ears had not bled like this since the days of Rugantino by Adriano Celentano.

Westphalia and Versailles grade: 5.5

They both underestimate the danger and are where the Karakaz and Le Endrigo must have been. So instead we lose a technically flawless group that could have grown in emotional impact and loses some certainty even one of the strongest talents of this year. Westfalia deserve elimination for how they have maintained a basic coldness in their performances: even Hey Ya Outkast became an exercise in style with them. In the ballot, the unpublished shows their identity against the light but it is too late. Versailles has a weaker novel but still shows us a future that can lead it to continuous progress. However, he must start trotting again. In any case respect for having risked with Ghost of Line 77. Almost suicidal choice, but he is lucky enough to receive their blessing live.

Manuel Agnelli grade: 5

Giving Her Majesty an insufficiency pains me and makes me feel dirty. But I realized he was not fit when he said the word “sincerity” twice. I thought of a case of possession, Emma had entered him, or had just infected him. Or was he just worried about Erio, who seems to have lost some of his magic. Then some subdued judgments – even if he always says the most interesting things – and the final gaffe that makes it clear how undecided he was on the ballot. As only in the days of Warren Beatty’s Oscar and Moonlight, he says, “I eliminate the Versailles, no excuse the Westphalia” and for the first time we hear the word “sorry” from his mouth. Since 8 when he says of Matteo dei Mutonia «it is the only carnal element of this edition. I mean sex. I say Autogrill without even an invitation to dinner ». Brilliant complinsult.

Make-up, hair and costumes grade: 4

Yesterday the usually perfect X Factor stylists and allies did not look in great shape. Emma’s crest was halfway between that of Marek Hamsik and PE Baracus (the Mr. T of the A-Team), Manuelito’s makeup was that of Alicia Vikander in Ex Machina, Manuel was not shirtless (is it illegal, right, that Agnelli isn’t always supersexy?) And finally the deer behind Fellow looked more like a cross between bed nets and the diving suits that beekeepers use to care for their hives. Let’s not talk about Ludovico Tersigni who, for some obscure reason, was dressed as an elevator driver yesterday.

Emma grade: 3

After the exploit of last week the usual returns. Some of his musical choices are liked for the boys, but otherwise a half disaster. He fails to defend his Le Endrigo from the harsh attacks of colleagues (in particular from Mika who she suffers, and he knows it), with Vale LP he first makes a provincial and moralistic and paternalistic lecture, then he belittles her with the joke about relatives and mozzarella, from a village festival. At the level of Hell Raton who basically says «I tried to do something else with the Karakaz but they told me ‘no, we are like this and we continue like this’». To be eliminated next week of office.

Tip for the authors: forbid Emma to say the five words she always uses and maybe she gets out of her compulsion to repeat (what others say, Manuel in the first place, and her workhorses, which range from pseudopedagogical snaps to motivational speeches a so much per kilo up to its cult expressions). Of course, it must be said, when he comes out of the sow he talks about his football games with his cousins ​​and his hair on his legs at 16. That we would also have avoided. Help, tell me it’s not body shaming, she said it huh. Let’s not start over like last year when I got old and can’t stand another social lynching. What does the Cmqmartina code of politically correct say? (I know Marty, I missed you, I haven’t mentioned you in a while).

The Endrigo grade: 2

Suspicion that they are bluffing has been creeping in for a while. And not because of that paraculo name like their music, but because they are predictably original, they do everything one would expect from those who, like them, have made an overt unconventional choice. But as in the name they seem to give the air that they are already satisfied by using the plural feminine definite article in front of the surname of their idol, so in the music they enjoy those brief changes of rhythm and tone that capture the attention but do not disturb . The point is that the national Raphael does not touch itself, it does not ruin it without consequences. They do it and they can’t (but who could, a woman who makes an Oscar-winning movie scene iconic with just her voice). If you are so smart, you avoid certain pitfalls. Even if your judge pushes you with all his shoes.

Chiello grade: 1

I preferred it when he sang “with drug money I bought a gun”. His presence is a desperate gesture by X Factor to pull the under 20s to himself and a stroke of luck for him that he has some talent, but he knows how to hide it well. Some lines are effective, few interesting, the rest is the triumph of smoking over roast. Also, if your name is Rocco Model, what do you need such an ugly stage name? The impression is that in choosing it he put in the same commitment and taste that it takes to pull down his pieces. His success will probably last as long as it took the talent audience to figure out who he was.