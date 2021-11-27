X Factor 2021, Ludovico Tersigni’s diary: chapter 4 – work



I am exhausted, yesterday the battle was intense and tiring and left two unexpected victims on the field, Nika Paris and Le Endrigo. I’m already afraid of next Thursday, I can hardly imagine how tough the next elimination will be. Luckily it will be the last because then the final will come, you have no idea of ​​the desire I have to live it, I feel it will be an incredible, exceptional evening.



On a personal level and for the program, I am very happy not only with the progress of the episode but also with the parentheses that we have opened on important and related topics. We have carved out a space on raising awareness against violence against women, it was right to do so also because the TV reaches the homes of all Italians and it is in the homes, in the families that in most cases certain tragedies are consummated. It is a very delicate subject, but it was important to give it space and to be able to talk about it as we did. As Emma said we don’t have to fight and rebel only every November 25th, we have to do it every day. We must fight all violence, whether gender-based, against minorities, all of them. It is an evil that we must be able to eradicate at all costs.



And after all, even my little monologue on generational misunderstandings goes along this path, we wanted with grace and irony to underline some inequalities between generations, to overturn the sense of what are considered negative values ​​and instead are often misunderstandings between old and young. I think of the attachment to the mobile phone of someone my age. The smartphone is indeed a door to the world but also something from which not to be cannibalized. Also for this reason, I have been making it my point for several months to use it less, not to be lazy and seek confrontation and meeting in person with friends and girlfriends. Ditto for social media, I want to experience everyday life more, meet men and women and look them in the eye while I talk to them. Talking, discussing, doing things together, relating to each other is even more fundamental now that Covid forces us to stay away. We must take advantage of every opportunity, from school to social life, in order not to isolate ourselves.



Because violence also arises from this isolation. Like that of the haters: I’m honest, it hurt me a lot to read certain ferocious attacks against some of the pillars of X Factor. I will not name names, but in person would they have brought out all that poison and nastiness? Don’t they realize how much hard work is behind such a show? How much everyone, in the spotlight as well as behind the scenes, from the toolmakers to our phenomenal stage manager Alessandro Voltolin, strive to give a great show? And that monologue also spoke of this as ridiculous generational polemics, of empty labels like Zeta, Ipsilon, Millenial and Booomer that instead of inducing us to confront each other, to learn from each other, pits us against, in the usual logic of cheering and factions. I tried to tell, first of all to my peers, not to be afraid to develop a critical conscience, to have original ideas beyond fashions and trend topics. We must speak our opinion while maintaining the ability to listen to others, with respect. And sometimes, indeed often, I don’t see this. Angry words are spent, which hurt and whose weight is not understood, especially for those who are victims of them, and a spiral of hatred is fed. We work with heart and passion and those who comment superficially should stop for a moment to breathe and reflect.



But let me finish by “bragging” about a medal on my chest: I welcomed my first international guest, Ed Sheeran, artist and sensational man. And what a thrill to see him duet with Casadilego.



And now let’s go with the grand final, five competitors still in the race, on Thursday only one elimination and then nothing will divide us anymore from the Mediolanum Forum. I can not wait!