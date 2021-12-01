X Factor 2021, the assignments and duets of the semifinal

There are five left: Erio, Bengala Fire, gIANMARIA, Fellow, Baltimore. Tomorrow evening, at the X Factor semifinal, they will be called to a double test: to interpret two covers, one of which in a duet with whoever wrote and sang it first.

Among the interesting, but perhaps not particularly risky, choices, Erio remakes Street Spirit by Radiohead or Bengala Fire with a concentration of Britishness from two different generations, the Kinks and the Fratellis. Who knows how gIANMARIA will fare with two pillars of the Italian song like Alexander Platz by Milva e Heartbreaker by and with Samuele Bersani.

There will therefore be two heats. In the first, the competitors will duet with the Lista Representative, Motta, Fulminacci, Benjamin Clementine and Bersani. In the second they will play a second cover.

At the end of the episode there will be one eliminated. The only one who still has two singers in the race is Manuel Agnelli. It means that if Erio or the Bengala Fire do not come out, a judge will reach the final without any competitors.

Here are duets and covers.

GIANMARIA (Emma roster)

Duet: Heartbreaker with Samuele Bersani

Cover: Alexander Platz (Milva)

Fellow (Mika roster)

Duet: I Won’t Complain with Benjamin Clementine

Cover: Dog Days Are Over (Florence + The Machine)

Erio (Manuel Agnelli roster)

Duet: Love with the List Representative

Cover: Street Spirit (Fade Out) (Radiohead)

Bengal Fire (Manuel Agnelli roster)

Duet: Happiness of the time that passes with Motta

Cover: Sunny Afternoon / Chelsea Dagger (The Kinks / The Fratellis)

Baltimore (Hell Raton roster)

Duet: Resistence with Fulminacci

Cover: Somewhere else (Morgan)