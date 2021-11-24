News

X Factor 2021, the assignments and the unreleased for the fifth Live

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

The Endrigo will cope with Karma Police of Radiohead? How will Nika Paris fare with Dua Lipa? And gIANMARIA with De Gregori?

The X Factor judges have assigned the covers for the fifth Live which will be broadcast Thursday night on Sky and streamed on Now. There is everything: pop, rock, songwriting, some choices perfectly in line with the performer, some gambles.

In addition to the covers, the seven singers remaining in the competition will have to present the unreleased songs. Will they be better than those contained in the mixtape (here our ranking)?

Here are the assignments broken down by judge.

Mika’s roster:
Nika Paris Don’t Start Now (Dua Lipa) e No Limit (unpublished)
Fellow The Scientist (Coldplay) e Don’t make me go (unpublished)

Emma’s roster:
GIANMARIA Rimmel (Francesco De Gregori) and Without saliva (unpublished)
The Endrigo Karma Police (Radiohead) e Panic (unpublished)

Manuel Agnelli’s roster:
Bengal Fire Girls & Boys (Blur) e My bitter (unpublished)
Erio Bird Guhl (Antony & The Johnsons) e Liver (unpublished)

The Hell Raton roster:
Baltimore Stay (The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber) e Baltimore (unpublished)

At this link you can read the report cards of the fourth Live and here the diary of Ludovico Tersigni’s episode.

.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Zachary Levi throws the gauntlet to Dwayne Johnson

September 5, 2021

Bitcoin mining, $ 60 million prizes for miners

3 weeks ago

The Fighter | Christian Bale, Mark Wahlberg and the true story behind the film

September 22, 2021

Friends reunion: Jennifer Aniston talks about Brad Pitt

September 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button