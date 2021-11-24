X Factor 2021, the assignments and the unreleased for the fifth Live

The Endrigo will cope with Karma Police of Radiohead? How will Nika Paris fare with Dua Lipa? And gIANMARIA with De Gregori?

The X Factor judges have assigned the covers for the fifth Live which will be broadcast Thursday night on Sky and streamed on Now. There is everything: pop, rock, songwriting, some choices perfectly in line with the performer, some gambles.

In addition to the covers, the seven singers remaining in the competition will have to present the unreleased songs. Will they be better than those contained in the mixtape (here our ranking)?

Here are the assignments broken down by judge.

Mika’s roster:

Nika Paris Don’t Start Now (Dua Lipa) e No Limit (unpublished)

Fellow The Scientist (Coldplay) e Don’t make me go (unpublished)

Emma’s roster:

GIANMARIA Rimmel (Francesco De Gregori) and Without saliva (unpublished)

The Endrigo Karma Police (Radiohead) e Panic (unpublished)

Manuel Agnelli’s roster:

Bengal Fire Girls & Boys (Blur) e My bitter (unpublished)

Erio Bird Guhl (Antony & The Johnsons) e Liver (unpublished)

The Hell Raton roster:

Baltimore Stay (The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber) e Baltimore (unpublished)

