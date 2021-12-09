X Factor 2021, the duets and assignments of the final

Tonight the last episode of X Factor 2021 will be broadcast, the final. It is the most uncertain in recent years, with four talents competing – one for each judge – all with a good chance of winning. The evening will be divided into three parts: the first will be dedicated to duets, the second to the “Best Of” and the third – to which only the two most voted singers will access – to the unreleased. There will obviously also be room for guests, namely Coldplay and Måneskin, who will return to the talent stage four years after the last time.

Let’s start with the duets. Baltimore will sing Otherside by the Red Hot Chili Peppers with Hell Raton. Bengala Fire will play In Between Days dei Cure with Manuel Agnelli. Emma and gIANMARIA will duet on Our relationship by Vasco Rossi, while Fellow will sing a piece by Mika, Underwater, together with the judge.

Subsequently the four finalists will make their “Best of”. Baltimore will sing A man who loves you by Lucio Battisti, Butter words by Carmen Consoli e Turning Tables by Adele. Bengala Fire will play Making Plans for Nigel of the XTC, Girls & Boys of Blur and the medley between Sunny Afternoon And Chelsea Dagger by Kinks and The Fratellis. GIANMARIA’s best of will be all in Italian: Rimmel by De Gregori, Jenny is crazy by Vasco Rossi, I feel good of the CCCP. Finally Fellow, with Nemesis by Benjamin Clementine, Also fragile by Elisa e Dog Days Are Over by Florence + The Machine.

The two most voted talents will perform a third time, with their unreleased: Baltimore con Other, Bengala Fire will bring Valencia, gIANMARIA his The suicides and Fellow will sing Fire. The X Factor final will air tonight at 9:15 pm on Sky, TV8 and streaming on NOW. At this link you will find our predictions on the possible winner.