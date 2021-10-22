X Factor 2021, the report cards: “come as you are”, but better if you are not a woman

Home Visit bloody that of the four judges, everyone goes to bed with some doubt, if not repentance. It was inevitable for Manuel Agnelli, certainly the one who arrived with five high-level creative realities, more difficult for Emma who had no phenomena (perhaps one) and probably the other two wrong, almost impossible for Manuelito who managed to convince himself that he had a great team only Salvatore Esposito. But only Savastano with his methods could make Hell Raton win this year. Finally Mika: you always have the doubt that he chooses the competitors so that only he can shine. So many painful eliminations, a fifth judge would be needed. Maybe Asia Argento or Mara Maionchi, given that the representation of women on both sides of the table is at an all-time low. But we have a name that everyone would agree on: Lillo.

Erio vote: 10

While you are there with the thoughtful pose of the music critic who listens to the piece on headphones in order to better hear quality and defects, with the face of the sommelier who tastes a fine wine and looks for the right words to show himself competent and critical, he also takes away the breath. As you try to argue that falsetto use can be excessive, as well as its powerful and even intrusive signature on the covers, you lose your bearings. Because when Erio sings, your body reaches out towards him, the senses are attracted by that total and all-encompassing interpretative capacity, each piece seems, indeed it becomes his when he puts his hand to it. And at the end of each of her performances you are Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman when she goes to see the opera and to the elderly well-woman who asks her for an opinion on the show, she says “my guts are tangled.” Dear Manuel I think Erio will make a lot of us look like shit. Bruschetta will rain in the eye.

Fellow grade: 9.5

When doing this type of report card, you have to adopt the measuring stick of diving. Multiply the grade you would like to give by the difficulty coefficient. Here, Federico did a double back pike with quadruple twist, bringing Benjamin Clementine into the most important “in or out” of his life. Youthful unconsciousness and confidence in an extraordinary tone of voice and interpretative ability (sorry for Karma, good, but massacred in comparison), yesterday showed a leap in quality, in character, in ambition. Arrived at auditions as a virtuoso, now he comes to live as one to beat.

Nava grade: 9

The outfit from today was as extraordinary as his talent, it has a sensational stage presence, it moves in a hypnotic way, it has a color and a warmth in that very particular voice that are unrepeatable. She also has too much intellectual honesty when Manuel tells her “you have only one color, beautiful, but I don’t think you can do all kinds of genres and songs” and she replies “this is true”. You understand them that others are competitors and she is an artist. But deep down what she cares about live shows, she just wanted to tell us that a star was born. A superNava, to be precise, which has unreleased songs of the highest level (it is the first album son of this X Factor that I will buy, his) and promises beautiful live shows. His bad luck was ending up in the best roster, that of Agnelli, and insisting on a niche next to Erio. Manuel rejected it because it was too good, perhaps cumbersome, to remain in its comfort zone by keeping two groups and for having a greater variety of solutions when the live shows get tough and the “specialists” end up suffering.

GIANMARIA grade: 8.5

Choose My brother is an only child it might seem like a misstep. At first something out of place, then his bars arrive, the GIANMARIA arrives who could move the participants of a rave, who would stop to listen to him and go from euphoria to depression with the speed with which Salvini changes his mind. As Erio takes you into a parallel and ethereal universe, he throws you with a punk innocence into the abyss of his elegant anger. Here, among other things, he proves to have a remarkable voice and sense of harmony, where he had previously captured us with broken tones and a breaking melody.

Phill Reynolds grade: 8

We will say a blasphemy, but it was out of the race. One like this that goes to X Factor (as well as Erio, not surprisingly around for years) is a strong signal of failure of the music system that does not bring out talents like theirs. Manuel, it is true, does not take it because he is too characterized on his kind of New Orleans multi-instrumentalist with a Tom Waits voice and it could be difficult (as for Nava) to go elsewhere, but also because he is a finished artist, one to whom he can give you. They speak the same language and a talent would not improve anything in Phill (and indeed, perhaps, it would take away something in terms of identity, exactly as it could have happened to Nava). But it hurts to think that there won’t be that voice, that caressing the instruments with rough delicacy, that mustache. Then yesterday, tattooed and in a tank top, with large lens glasses, he looked like a splendid character actor in a vintage porn movie. A true genius and his version of I Fought the Law also remade by the Clash it was almost unbearably beautiful. In his place Agnelli brought the Mutonia family. Maybe that’s why he told them with haunted eyes: deserve it!

Core de Roma grade: 7.5

Without taking anything away from Salvatore Esposito who supports Manuelito to launch the fifth season of Gomorrah (and to say “stay without worries” to the judge in crisis, of course) and to Simone Marchetti di Vanity Fair, the very Roman D’Innocenzo and Giallini are the masters. The former participating a lot, even emotionally, in the less interesting home visit (Emma’s competitors were head and shoulders above the others) and as always grasping other aspects and visions, the latter with his nail and the encyclopedic musical knowledge manages to give a few but well-chosen opinions to Agnelli who, thanks to him, are probably able to solve some very horny dilemma. Between both of them, of course, one wonders how the Bengala Fire were saved.

Mutonia grade: 7

Theirs is a good story. They start being beaten by Manuel Agnelli and their fate seems sealed. Then they make him an Adele that is almost better than the original without betraying himself, rather revealing himself (a bit the opposite of Westfalia). Yesterday they pulled one out of the hat Psycho Killer which is normally a UNESCO heritage and reinterpreting it is a crime and they come up with another capital proof. Suffice it to say that their rivals sang with them. Obviously like all of us at home: “fa fa fa fa fafffaffafafa”. And they come to live as underdogs (just three weeks ago no one would have bet on them). If they play it well, they are the true heirs of the LPOMs.

Ludovico Tersigni grade: 6

Now the fun begins. The boy is talented and it shows, for now perhaps they have protected him too much. Even with beautiful ideas – the plays with Agnelli, the chats with the grandmothers as a granddaughter of Italy, the forays to the table of judges and the outdoor activities to remind everyone that there has been a generational change – but a little too “plasticized”. Even yesterday, his support of the transmission touring Rome on a skate voice-over himself with deep thoughts (which a couple of times fall into the Bacio Perugina, but which in the end hold up) still knew too much of a business card. The boy has character, irony, culture: let’s bring them out even without a net.

Nika Paris grade: 5

Good, beautiful, in tune, a little ET, says Mika. We say it a lot. It pops to be exact. He hides behind a great “commercial” voice and an excellent French that he uses to clash with Serge Gainsbourg today. Which at 16 you can’t understand if you’re not Kurt Cobain or Fabrizio De André. Ideal competitor for Mika, but beware that it could turn out to be a cul de sac. A single language, so far, a beautiful voice which, however, pays for not having lived the experiences that serve to give a different depth to certain pieces, to certain notes that it seems to love or in which it seems to want to take refuge. She is talented, but she seems to aspire to be a pop icon, the beautiful face and the beautiful voice to be exported from Bulgaria with love. Too little, perhaps.

Versailles grade: 4

He is one of the best in the middle here, he was about to throw it all away with his worst performance so far (which happened to many in these home visits). Playing the arrival at the live with your own novel is like bluffing with a pair of sevens. You can do it, if you are good you break it down, but above all you have to be lucky. His Patico maybe it will grow in these days, but it doesn’t have the impact or the attitude to enhance it. Fortunately, Manuelito decides not to notice and takes it anyway. It is true that even gagged he would have beaten his rivals, but taking risks was not a wise move. And the way in which he reacts to admission to the live, he brazen to the limit of irritating so far, denounces all his awareness of having messed up.

Westphalia grade: 3

Good are good. Or they were, because it must be said that after the splendid debut we all trusted that test, including Mika. One who doesn’t even trust his shadow. Yet the credit given to these youngsters has claimed notable victims. Yesterday they bring an ugly and professionally performed piece without peaks, the Karakaz for much less are scolded by Manuelito, yet they end up in live shows. Even the writer is convinced they have numbers, but I suspect that they are all bonnets of hair and there is no roast.

Mika grade: 2

In an already not irresistible team, Mombao is lost. They don’t help him, because they bring The cure by Franco Battiato: an interesting choice to show Mika that they are not just chic tribality, drum riffs and theatricality, but they lacked the courage to really twist it. A task well done, but you expect them to take the dirt from under your feet every time. Or at least make her tremble. The 2 goes to Mika, however, because he did not have the courage to surprise and surprise us and because he plays to win and for this he will lose as always (but making us laugh and enjoy with and his wickedness). The fact remains that their elimination in favor of Westphalia cries out for revenge.

Women grade: 1

One in number. Indeed no, two. One less than last year (actually two less, since in addition to Emma’s category there were the Melancholia with a female leader). X Factor 2021 has accepted only one type of diversity compared to that of the white male: the trichological one. Unlikely hair and hieratic bald hair were not discriminated against (but those who had bangs up to the nose and those who didn’t comb their hair did). Seriously, it is disturbing that the edition of the come as you are it turned out to be such a sensational own goal on the gender front: such a skimpy representation is a negative record (and it cannot be coincidental, at the bootcamps there were 4 women out of 34 competitors, an even more laughable percentage). And it is not even worth the speech of a very standard offer, too often based on bel canto: who like Nava has gone further and stays at home elsewhere. We count a lot on Vale LP (7): yesterday we understand that he has garra, cazzimma and artistic qualities from how he recovers from a mistake that is not easy to recover and his God bless you, cover of a great piece by Pino Daniele, is sexy, angry, painful, original, powerful, painful. A bit like her. And thank goodness she was at the Home Visit with Emma, ​​we are not sure that the other three would have taken her to the lives.