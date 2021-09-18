X Factor 2021, the report cards of the auditions: the evening of Erio and Emma the “groupies”

First round of auditions, some muscles to melt, not very exciting aspiring contestants, but then a handful of them win you over. The judges start over from where they left off: Manuel from the jokes and judgments that you can hear only in respectful and admiring silence, Emma from her now legendary “sincerity”, “you have arrived”, “genius” and from some hitch with Italian and English, Manuelito from how cool he is, Mika from being the usual sour Alice in Wonderland. Well Tersigni, who does not overdo it, studies the air he pulls and takes measurements.

Erio vote: 10

Livorno, 35, an almost cinematic stage presence. Part Can’t Help Falling in Love, the favorite song of Mika and half the world, and already someone who takes Elvis has as many balls as talent. While you hear that voice and wonder what it is doing, you are already inside another planet, it hypnotizes you, you don’t take your eyes, ears, breath off it. Manuel is right, “he is a timeless artist”. So much so that that cover looks like a classic. Of his repertoire though. Erio thanks him as if he were there by chance, but we should thank him. We can’t wait to hear him sing in Italian. Indeed, who cares, to hear him sing again and that’s it.

GIANMARIA grade: 9

It is Achille Lauro in tune and depressed. Only Enrico Brignano with his jokes extinguishes the enthusiasm of others so quickly. He has the advantage of being the only one who does not try to woo us with the paracula or tearjerking biography or by blackmailing us with his discomforts. He says that at 19 he works and studies with modesty, he just wants to sing, he doesn’t tell us about his psychological, family, sentimental condition or his sexual identity. Jeans and white T-shirt and a brand new, Suicides, which digs into you, written by god and put down hard with voice, rhythm and intensity. Sure, use the “o” instead of the “i”, but none are perfect.

Manuel Agnelli and Mika grade: 8.5

They are so big that they often share the scene, which together would be too much. Then they dance eye to eye on the theme song of Big shot and you get excited, indeed you get excited almost what happens to you while Mika teaches French to Manuelito. Agnelli is sincere to the point of cruelty, Mika is cruel to the point of sincerity. The first feels he has to do it, the second likes to humiliate others, he would kill for a joke. The best phrases of this debut of the fifteenth edition are theirs, from “it’s not a compliment” to Meg of 99 Posse / Dolores O’Riordan of the poor (the singer and leader of Why, the moon) and “you are strange, sympathy is here (hand up) and the music here (hand down) “Of the boy from Beirut up to His Majesty Manuel Agnelli who delights us with the” I’ve never seen such crap done so well, you’re a clinical case “in Riccobene and” thank goodness that in the swingers club where you work you don’t have this repertoire because I would hardly have an erection with this stuff “to Zizzi. What a couple.

Karma grade: 8

You hear it and think “good, but already heard”. But you do not stop listening to him and you tell yourself that you would give it to him. Then you discover that he never took piano lessons and only one of singing. And you’re looking for a lawyer to have a contract drawn up for him on the spot. If he is truly self-taught, he is a phenomenon. If it isn’t, don’t tell me. It would be the biggest disappointment since the time of the truth about Oscar Giannino.

Karakaz and Versailles grade: 7.5

They have an idea and it shows. The former, or rather the former (the leader does everything and has loaded himself with valuable shift workers hoping to become a band perhaps with and thanks to X Factor) has a hard soul, an artistic direction of his music so lucid and intelligent that it stops sometimes notes and voice that ride hard and rough instruments and rhythm. Karakazzuti. Versailles mixes grunge with a little bit of trap and something else still and amazingly works. He knows he can grow – the stage name is dedicated to the palace that shouldn’t have been such, because there was a hunting lodge there – and that he must do it without setting limits, just like the monument whose name he has tattooed on his chest. It risks being a fanciful one to take to live shows.

Raffaella Scagliola, Jathson, Vale LP grade: 7

The first is a 16-year-old Patti Smith. She broke the ice with personality and simplicity, so much so that she came to be called Raffa Nui for her slightly naive look. It should be seen on more complex challenges outside its comfort zone. Of Jathson while you think that you don’t give a damn about his sexual identity and binary, Adinolfi’s social sheet arrives and you understand that he did well to talk about it. He, not Marione who will sanction the victory, as the last Olympics teach: ours after a few days from the start of the Games attacked Malagò defining the expedition to Tokyo a failure. Record of medals. As I try to get him to predict Serie B for my beloved Napoli, I invite Jathson to hear Australia Downunder and the hit I have nothing to do with it of our tribune. His is envy. That listening to them, you also want to say the word binary. But to tie you up waiting for a train.

Returning to Jathson musically he seems to be on the safe side, he must bring out the courage he had to tell himself even in front of the microphone. Ah, one thing “we are water, we are fluid” also no: it seems a phrase from Baci Perugina written by Brezsny on acid. Finally Vale LP: it is Billie Eilish who would like to be Madame. Or vice versa, it is to be understood. Great references, but that could cannibalize her. The song is ugly, but she is remarkable. If she finds her style, her figure, we all fall in love with her. I have already carried on.

Ludovico Tersigni grade: 6.5

We understood that he was intelligent from the interview. Excellent opening clip that does not mimic Cattelan, but tells in a few seconds who he is and how different he is from the past, even generationally, then he stands aside and plays with chisel, fine, careful not to overdo it. A discreet presence, a few jokes in the right place, expressions centered during the performances. For now it is partially and it works. It must be said, however, that for now the interaction with the judges, which makes all the difference in the world, is minimal.

Apnea grade: 6

You hear it and invoke the 4 no. But inside you you hope it will remain. She is really the competitor who embodies a very specific musical category: guilty pleasure. If he has talent, he hides it well. But the point is only one: either she is good, and then the audition went badly. Or it is poor, and then it is the queen of bluffs. In the meantime, for now we put it in our Z Factor: the counter-reality in which we accept as competitors bells that are rung to the party that we cannot and want to do without. At the end of this edition we will give the winner the Cmqmartina prize.

The Cassandra grade: 5

They look like the bunch of cousins ​​you agree to play at your wedding and in the end you are all drunk enough to love them and dance to them. But then you come back sober and you have to pay them.

Emma grade: 4

No crusade, for now. Initially it does not seem like her, then when she says “sincerity” and shortly after “you came to me”, you reassure yourself. Yes, that’s her. With its few dozen words that are always the same and others that are serenely wrong. In Vale L, he tells her right away that sheaura recognizes it immediately. Don’t fool her, maybe the aura escapes her. But the aurea no. Then he delights us with a “I’m coming to make your groupies” (maybe it’s not a mistake, maybe she gives herself to us because in the face of her greatness what is a pluralis maiestatis?) To Westfalia, the best group seen in this first episode. But in the end, the property of language is a luxury. To say Mika, he speaks like my son Carlo and they both speak better than Skin. Oh God, maybe not: the first says “I milked a camel.” And my son a moment ago has binginto a door. I dream of a Tarantino-style dialogue between the two of them. With Emma as a spoiler. Other than Monty Python.

Fettuccine grade: 3

How not to love hers Sunny? With a little effort, he can duet with Bello FiGo. The recklessness with which he arrived at this audition is second only to the audacity represented by his trousers. 3 is also of anger: as soon as his piece was finished I would have liked to have a time machine to cancel the bad experience, but washing the dishes at the end of the episode I was singing only her. Damn you.

Samuele Riccobene grade: 2

The Queen, Jovanotti, the Måneskin and too much more. Bring the definitive medley and the word to the Cinecittà studios complinsult when Manuel Agnelli tells him with his heart “I have never seen such crap done so well, you are a clinical case”. For us he is already first in Z Factor. Thinking about it, it could also be a grand jury prize. We could call it “but don’t you have a friend?”.

Zizzi grade: 1

A piano bar singer from a swingers club who goes to X Factor auditions is a splendid dreamer. One who puts on hidden braces and confesses it to everyone, one who wears as unpublished I don’t know Latin which is a sampling of 80s acronyms (like that of Big shot) and on which he sings with smiling commitment, he deserves more. He made the judges go wild, he made us laugh as has rarely happened. And then I say it. I want him in Sanremo as a super guest. Because Zizzi is a timeless hero, he is neither afraid nor ashamed of anything, of that dress or that repertoire. And it deserves to work alongside Amadeus. Think about it. Ama, Zizzi and Ibra. I have a dream.

Pause grade: 0

No, what a pause, stop. But forever, not even in the shower you have to try anymore.