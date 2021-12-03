X Factor 2021, the semifinal report cards: this is not a game (s) Erio

The fight this time comes during Hot Factor, which finally makes sense of its existence. Still remaining a streak of rare ugliness (why not put a mix of the best of the dailies, really remarkable?). Fellow, Baltimore, Bengala Fire and gIANMARIA arrive at the X Factor 2021 final at the Assago Forum. Erio goes out and infuriates his judge and Måneskin and Coldplay are expected on Thursday. Not bad evening, in short.

“The depth of the abyss” and Manuel Agnelli vote: 10

It is already top marks to see him excited at 55. For his solo debut. Then this incredible piece starts and you understand that sooner or later Marvel will have to open a saga on this man. D’Erasmo, Antonini, Little Pieces of Marmalade enhance a sensational text, the harmonies of a small symphony that has at least three narrative, musical, creative tracks, with an exciting crescendo that he manages perfectly between accelerations and pauses. He takes the camera with that unique face and being on stage, he takes our ears and hypnotizes them, and for once his wonderful way of being a judge takes a back seat. And never mind if when you present the medley cover you understand, for a second, that it is reading. Maybe it was meant to be a tribute to Emma.

Bengal Fire grade: 9

To see, to experience their growth is exciting. It resembles that of the Little Pieces of Marmalade which however, from the beginning, had a granite identity. They arrive at the auditions and probably try not to displease everyone, they break it down at the auditions and it’s okay to happen with Manuel Agnelli who immediately senses their potential. Here is the champion (him) who manages to look at the future and the mediocre critic (me) who is satisfied with the present. He takes them as a team between personal skepticism, I spend half of the report cards apologizing to them. They demonstrate with a terrific duet with Motta that even in Italian they are superlative. Then with Kinks and Fratellis they set fire to the stage and convince us to buy all the tickets for their next 43 tours. They could be the new Måneskin, but unfortunately Mario hasn’t turned on the sexual fantasies of milf and cougar and the bassist doesn’t put the scotch tape on his nipples and therefore nothing will be done with it. But from a single band at the Forum, guys, they won’t disfigure either in comparison with them, or with Coldplay.

Erio grade: 8.5

Manuel (toh, let’s talk about him again) wants to protect him and with Radiohead he gives him a sensational presentation and chooses for him the perfect song to enhance him, challenge him, make a piece his own. Which he needed all the more after the duet with The Representative of List that some certainty took away from him. It remains the most original, unsettling, courageous proposal of recent years and as he told us “at this moment I could only exist at X Factor”. Now he will have to (r) also exist outside the Indian reservation of Agnelli’s team. Because X Factor will be cruel in its mechanisms, but it is also a place where one can express who is rejected by the market.

GIANMARIA grade: 8

Shy but effective with Samuele Bersani – always very good even if uncomfortable on that stage – also because it is the most classic performance he has done in this entire edition of X Factor. And it definitely proves that on this stage he has perfected the “cane”, now he sings, before he spoke melodically. And this takes away some of his personality, which he recovers with Alexander Platz. Wonderfully rewritten, less sung (beyond the technical problem), but he is an artist, someone who has things to say even about cities he has seen distractedly and historical periods that are far away for him. He has an instinctive culture, a keen intuition, a rare intellectual sensitivity. And all this by pronouncing only the vowel o. Brovo, mr g.

Benjamin Clementine grade: 7

Agnelli is right when he underlines the greatness of this artist who puts himself at the complete service of a very young competitor of a talent. With humility, commitment and the natural effort to highlight Fellow, to take a step back without letting him lack the help of his enormous talent. It is no coincidence that he almost manages to cover Fellow’s cue, he is so much on the ball. To say The Representative of the List offered us one of her best performances and probably the singer was the best of the artists invited for the featuring, but she was too much. For half of the song we didn’t hear Erio, at most regret.

Baltimore grade: 6

Deserves the final, of the exponents of “bel canto” in the pop version, is the only one who has charisma, is the one who has grown the most and who has been able to find his own independent path, also made up of experiments on the voice, on the movements of the his body, on the genres to be addressed. The low grade because like Agnelli (toh, I’m still talking about him), the judges’ cunning of having killed Erio does not go down well. Who happens to arrive at the final each with a competitor, a rare statistical coincidence that occurs only on a few occasions, usually on the penultimate Thursday of X Factor. In the last few episodes Baltimore has been bold but subdued. In the final, he can free himself – perhaps not dancing as he did with Fulminacci, he had the agility and grace of Luca Giurato – and give everything. He owes it to himself, to us and also to Erio.

Fellow grade: 5

As often happens to Mika’s competitors, chasing the market and universalism, they lose their identity. He is the proof: he has never, or almost, missed a piece, but it is really difficult to remember with emotion one of his proofs, if not those, as Agnelli said (yes, I know, in these report cards we have mentioned him several times than Emma pronounced the word empathy), “on the floor and with your voice”. But he made it to the final despite a semifinal with a couple of cues, so in the end Mika is right. He is the photograph of the (fake) contradiction of X Factor: does it count to win or to enter the collective imagination? Being Licitra or the Måneskin (good at returning to the stage that launched them and paying their debt to the X Factor in the best year for them and most difficult for the talent)?

Mika grade: 4

That green reflective pole caused me permanent eye damage. And his strategy of firing cannon shots at the band that could win this edition is irritating and now all too open. The Mika we knew in the last episodes of each edition changed gears, compensated for the demented teams that he put together with his corrosive sarcasm, with his intelligent ability to piss off the other judges, the competence he mixed with the right malice. Now he’s just relentlessly cool, one who winks at the camera in return. And that’s okay too, we’re satisfied, but when did he become the Derek Zoolander of music?

Emma grade: 3

Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo’s vulture passed through Narnia and turned white. Also nice is the idea of ​​the stickers for the eyes that recalls the make-up of a famous colleague of hers, Jerrica aka Jem, of the Holograms. Apart from clothes and make-up, we understand that Emma Marrone is not denied for TV, but only for the X Factor. The tone of the voice and the pisses are very similar to those of Tina Cipollari a Men and women, the sulks and the “protests” to the provocations of others are more like Big Brother Vip. In the miracle he manages to go wrong in a nanosecond, despite being right as hell. “I love people who are smarter than me”, Agnelli tells her, who is hard at it, she first reacts hysterically, then she even replies in kind – “because when you had the chance, didn’t you save Erio?” – but he exaggerates, rambles and in the end he is addressed by his Majesty with a “you are not at the center of my thoughts.” When Manuelito’s choice to play dead – at least to Hot Factor – is much more intelligent.

Written and unwritten rules grade: 2

Arriving close to the final, we can say it: the X Factor regulation is a Porcellum worthy of Calderoli with double eliminations and Cencelli who never had to unbalance the teams. I don’t think anyone took any bets on Erio’s elimination: an entire edition as a favorite and a semifinal as a sacrificial lamb (sorry, lamb). It was enough to know X Factor to know that no judge had to remain without pretenders to the final victory and that at least one band had to be in the final. Agnelli took it very badly because he knows he is a gentlemen’s agreement senseless and insane.

The replica of Quattro Matrimoni grade: 1

How dare you? Re-propose me a (beautiful, it must be said) episode instead of giving me a first fruit? That my lonely campaign to bring Costantino della Gherardesca to X Factor annoys the powers that be? That I burned him with my love for him? I will insist until I see him at that table, even if it costs me to see Elena for the third time, Aosta’s bride, who talks about southern weddings as if she had just come out of a safari. With that “it is beautiful” which lacks only the “but I would not live with it”. You know those who say “these lemurs are cute”, then jump on them and call for the liberalization of hunting? There. Finally, to the friends of the motion Costantino della Gherardesca president of the Republic, we still have to wait. The boy is too young.