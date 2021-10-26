X Factor, live with Carmen Consoli at the start. In the final at the Forum guests Coldplay

After the auditions, the Bootcamps and the Home Visits, X Factor finally returns to the live shows, which will be held at the RePower Theater in Assago, in Milan – with the public in attendance, 420 people with goggles and green pass – and will be broadcast starting from Thursday 28 October on Sky Uno and streaming on Sky Go and NOW (the first episode will also be visible on Tv8) conducted for the first time by Ludovico Tersigni. During this morning’s press conference some aspects of the innovations introduced this year were clarified (such as the abolition of categories), the controversy over the low female presence was addressed and it was announced that the final of the talent show will take place at the Forum of Assago di Milano in the presence and with a guest of a great international band. This was confirmed by Nils Hartmann, senior director of Sky Italia: «We see it as a great restart after a very strange year closed in the studio. This is why we wanted the final at the Forum, we will be among the first to play such an important event that gives us back a lot of energy ». A restart in style, both in the first television live which Carmen Consoli will be present after the release of the album I wanted to be a rock star, while in the last evening the winner will be baptized by Coldplay, recently released with the ninth album of their career, Music of the Spheres.

The four judging teams are composed as follows. Hell Raton brought Karakaz, Versailles and Edoardo Spinsante. Mika will rely on Fellow, Westfalia and Nika Paris. Manuel Agnelli to Bengala Fire, Muronia and Erio. While Emma has focused on Gianmaria, Vale LP and Le Endrigo. Eliana Guerra, curator of XF2021, underlined the particularly varied musical offer: “We are faced with a heterogeneous cast, certain that we have represented music in all its aspects, with a great centrality of writing, a return to form song and beautiful composition. The music played is back, with a lot of rock and pop with international connotations. So overall we have a nice palette of colors at our disposal ». In the live shows, the competitors will bring their unreleased songs, some already listened to during the selections, but they will be rearranged and produced, so we will listen to them in a whole new and more mature guise. In addition, Guerra has announced that immediately after the first live the songs will be in rotation on Rtl 102.5, partner of the program, and that they will be released on digital platforms thanks to the collection X Factor Mix Tape Vol. 2.

Subsequently, the attention shifted to the main novelty of this year concerning the abolition of categories, which was linked to a controversy about the few women present among the competitors. “Without categories, everything seems more natural and less packaged than in the past, an innovation that was necessary,” said Hartmann. And when the journalists at the conference insisted on the “pink quotas”, Guerra removed any shadow of discrimination: «The artistic projects were married rather than the quotas, because X Factor has always been an inclusive project».

Loading... Advertisements

The judges also talked about it. Emma explained that “words like sexism or male chauvinism are forced, because if it is true that women are still judged for aspects unrelated to what they do, in this case, if we think in terms of pink quotas, we go astray. I too am the only female judge, but I don’t feel discriminated against ”. And Manuel Agnelli pointed out that this is an exception compared to the past: «I have always had many women in the team, but the choices came on an artistic basis. On the contrary, if the transmission were not true, they would have imposed on us women’s quotas and this instead shows that this is not the case ».

After the pink quote speech was filed, the competing musicians were presented with some clips. Everyone shows great enthusiasm and a bit of tension for the live show ahead. Starting with the presenter, Ludovico Tersigni, in particular for a stage that is also important in terms of size: «It is very long, it seems to cross the Red Sea, it never ends but it brings you great energy». The stage is actually huge, about 600 square meters, roughly the size of four paddle courts. The quietest is Mika: “I’m curious to see who will get pissed off first,” he joked. While Manuel Agnelli answered hard-nosed to those who still asked him about Måneskin, the band he launched in the 2017 edition: «Those who judge them are not the guardians of the rock temple, but of the assholes. They have opened some doors and it is up to us to create an Italian wave. We have the ability to export our sound, let’s see the positives. You can’t approach Sonic Youth but Aerosmith. They have energy and in rock it is as fundamental as the content. So let’s take advantage of this opportunity ». Finally, Hell Raton said he was impatient to get started because “downtime kills me. We worked a lot, now I can’t wait to hear the guys on that stage. There will be some surprises, but also the confirmations that we have made the right choices ».