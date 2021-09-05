X-Men and Rachael Leigh Cook’s Regret | Cinema

The actress told the New York Times that refusing the role was a big “misstep”:
As soon as I saw the posters I realized the big mistake made.
He then added:
I was convinced that the others were right at the time, that I should have made sure I was taken on board. I did things for the wrong reasons.
Eventually, Rogue’s role fell to Anna Paquin, won an Oscar who ended up playing her in four X-men films. In June, in an interview with SiriusXM, the actress returned to talk about her experience on the set of the first film of X-Men, focusing on the relationship with Hugh Jackman:
Hugh was absolutely my best friend on the set of the first movie. Then they started to cast actors closer to my age, and so there started to be herds of 20-year-olds around.
But Hugh was the person I felt closest to because all my scenes were with him, he was so wonderful. We spent a lot of time together for the first movie and he’s still a gorgeous man.
On that set he went through the pains of hell and didn’t complain even once. It was 40 degrees below zero and he was thrown off a building hitting his back continuously. In spite of everything, he tried his best to be a normal and kind person to everyone.