X-Men and Rachael Leigh Cook’s Regret | Cinema

Rogue in the films ofcould have had another face thoughaccepted the proposal to become a superheroine.

The actress told the New York Times that refusing the role was a big “misstep”:

As soon as I saw the posters I realized the big mistake made.

He then added:

I was convinced that the others were right at the time, that I should have made sure I was taken on board. I did things for the wrong reasons.

Eventually, Rogue’s role fell to Anna Paquin, won an Oscar who ended up playing her in four X-men films. In June, in an interview with SiriusXM, the actress returned to talk about her experience on the set of the first film of X-Men, focusing on the relationship with Hugh Jackman: