X-Men, Anna Paquin: “Hugh Jackman was put in a centrifuge, but he never complained”

Anna Paquin and Hugh Jackman starred together in the first X-Men trilogy, released between 2000 and 2006, the actress revealed some background on their friendship.

Anna Paquin praised the colleague Hugh Jackman, with whom he worked in the first trilogy of X-Men, revealing the brutal working conditions of the time, but added that the Australian actor was not never complained pressure.

Hugh Jackman in a scene from the movie X-MEN

As a guest on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Anna Paquin talked about the bond of friendship with Hugh Jackman giving credit to the actor for never complaining despite the brutal stunts and heavy working conditions during the filming of the X-Men trilogy:

“Hugh was the person I was closest to because I had a lot of scenes with him. He’s a lovely and kind human being.”

Between 2000 and 2006 Anna Paquin played Maria / Rogue in X-Men, X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand alongside Jackman. Speaking of the colleague, he declares:

“He was put in the centrifuge with the first movie and he never complained. We were at -40 degrees and he was dropped from some building onto his back over and over and over. And all the while he was still a nice person and normal.”

Given the difficulties associated with Wolverine’s costume, Anna Paquin remembers helping Hugh Jackman in different ways on set:

“One day while he was wearing his costume and had his claws unsheathed, he also had to smoke a cigar, so I had to take the cigar out of his teeth because he couldn’t do it with his claws without hurting himself. Otherwise what good are friends?”