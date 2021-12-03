X-Men, Halle Berry wants to be Storm in the MCU: “I loved that character”

In recent times, at Marvel, we have returned to talk about X-Men, both for the parallels with Eternals, and for the project of a reboot of which too little is known, but which would see the mutants arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Halle Berry, who played Storm, for her part is looking forward to reprising her role.

His last appearance in the franchise dates back to 2014, in X-Men: Days of a Future Past, but Halle Berry, interviewed by Vanity Fair, said she was absolutely willing to star in the reboot (whose title should be The Mutants), if asked.

“I would definitely go back” explained the actress, who was awarded an Oscar in 2002 for Monster’s Ball. “I loved that character, I loved playing Storm, and the audience loved Storm. So if we can find a version that makes sense, or a storyline that makes sense, I I’m absolutely there, I’m sure.”

The arrival of the X-Men in the MCU has long been awaited by fans, and a turning point seemed to have come with the arrival of Quicksilver’s “X-Men version” in WandaVision. On the show with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, there were no other consequences in this sense. We’ll see what happens this time.

For other insights, in the meantime, we refer to the memories of Hugh Jackman on Wolverine.