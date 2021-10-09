X-Men, here’s in which order to watch the films of the saga with Hugh Jackman

On the eve of a new era for X-Men, ready to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is natural to turn around and see what the mutants have produced over the last few decades on the screen. It will not be easy to replicate the success of the previous saga but the MCU is a well-established franchise and is already a great advantage.

The X-Men debuted on comic strips in September 1963, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. They were heroes less sure of their potential than previous creations but above all they were mutants; a huge difference from the rest of the superheroes.

From that moment on, the X-Men and related spin-off titles quickly became one of the most popular parts of the Marvel universe, especially between the 1980s and 1990s.

The second volume of the main title, 1991’s X-Men # 1 remains the best-selling single comic of all time, with 8.2 million copies. The transition to the screen was inevitable. A saga that thrilled fans; Hugh Jackman said the first X-Men movie had 47 more minutes of running time.

The first X-Men movie came out in 2000 and helped kickstart the rapid rise of modern cinecomics and sow the seeds of what would later become the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But in what order should you watch the X-Men movies? For those wishing to follow the chronological order of release, it is appropriate to start with X-Men (2000) and conclude with New Mutants (2020). But the narrative chronological order is totally different: we start with X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), passing through X-Men: the beginning (2011), X-Men: Days of a future past (2014), X- Men the origins – Wolverine (2009), Dark Phoenix (2019), passing successively to the first films distributed as X-Men (2000) and X-Men 2 (2003), to the chapters of Deadpool and closing with Logan.

Hugh Jackman recalled his 20-second audition for the role of Wolverine, his most famous character.