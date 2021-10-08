X-Men: Hugh Jackman donates Wolverine’s jacket to auction

Hugh Jackman donated the leather jacket worn in the X-Men series by Wolverine to the Actor’s Fund at auction.

Hugh Jackman donated to the auction for the “Actor’s Fund“The leather jacket worn in the series of X-Men from Wolverine, a character he played. The actor – we remember him – appeared in the role of Logan aka Wolverine ten times (including cameos) in the Fox X-Men franchise, starting with the 2000 movie. cinema. Wolverine’s leather jacket not only symbolizes his look, but also the character’s swagger.

According to Deadline, Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) is collaborating with Actor’s Fund and Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers, offering a wealth of movie memorabilia for sale. Among the items are a banjo signed by Steve Martin, a pair of glasses by Elton John, a script from Downton Abbey (signed by the cast) and the Wolverine jacket worn in the X-Men series and coming straight from Hugh’s closet. Jackman.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Actor’s Fund, a ‘charitable organization which supports workers within the performing and entertainment arts and has thus succeeded in helping more than 17,000 people every year. The Actor’s Fund auction will take place on Wednesday April 28, 2021.

