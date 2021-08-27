X-Men: Hugh Jackman reveals that many scenes from the first film have been cut







Hugh Jackman played Wolverine eight times in the saga of X-Men, before the release of the film that marked his last appearance as the iconic Marvel mutant, that is Logan – The Wolverine of 2017.

Although Jackman’s name is now synonymous with the role that turned him into a global star, at first the director Bryan Singer had thought of Russell Crowe for the part, which he declined, however, suggesting Jackman himself for the role. Before officially signing the Australian actor, however, Singer tried to have it first Viggo Mortensen And Dougray Scott: finally, Jackman boarded the first X-Men in 2000 when filming had started about three weeks ago.

Now, in a new interview with Collider on the occasion of the promotion of the film Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, to Hugh Jackman it was asked which of his films had undergone the greatest number of rearrangements in the editing room. Without any hesitation, Jackman answered the very first X-Men, explaining that far more scenes were shot for that film than actually ended up in the theatrical version.

“About a week before the movie came out, I think it was about 47 minutes longer,” explained the actor. “Maybe I’m exaggerating and maybe it wasn’t a week… but there were certainly a lot more scenes. I remember looking at the footage, I asked: ‘What happened to that scene and that character?’. If I remember correctly, the first X-Men lasts about 100 minutes. But it was much longer originally. It was a big surprise for me. “

Wolverine’s future in theaters, beyond Hugh Jackman

After the release of Logan – The Wolverine of 2017, Hugh Jackman officially said goodbye to the character. At the moment we still don’t know who will pick up the legacy of the Australian actor on the big screen, as the mutant with the adamantium claws will soon make his debut in the MCU. Anyone will find themselves playing the character of Wolverine he will obviously have the arduous task of having to deal with a portrait that is still one of the most popular and most loved for superhero films today.