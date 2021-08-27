X-Men, Hugh Jackman reveals: “The first version of the film was much longer”

Speaking of the first X-Men, Hugh Jackman stated that, according to him, the first version of the film was much longer than the final one.

According to Hugh Jackman, the first version of X-Men was longer about 47 minutes of the version actually released in theaters. During an interview with Collider during the Reminiscence press tour, the protagonist of Wolverine talked about the film directed in 2000 by Bryan Singer and how the version released in theaters differed from the original.

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman said: “I wouldn’t want to talk on the basis of nothing or false memories. But I remembered that X-Men was about 47 minutes longer. I don’t know, I don’t want to sound exaggerated but, up until a week ago, that movie was longer. vision in the hall I was amazed and I asked myself where some sequences had ended and what happened to certain characters “.

This anecdote prompted Reminiscence director Lisa Joy to ironically ask for the X-Men final cut. According to Hugh Jackman, this story demonstrates how some dynamics of show business come to the fore with respect to the needs of artists: “Certainly there have been battles. I remember the people I knew in Hollywood, not my agent, not Patrick and no one at the studio, but two or three other people who were aware of the situation were saying to me, ‘Man, make sure you have a Other work. The rumors see it as a disaster. Okay. You’re starring in a movie in Hollywood right now, right? Don’t tell them it’s based on a comic. That doesn’t mean anything. Just say you’re a starring in the film, and at least you’ll get some auditions. Maybe they’ll give you another chance. ‘I remember getting that advice, and I said,’ Okay, let’s audition. ‘”.

Thankfully, things turned out differently, as Wolverine turned out to be the most iconic role ever played by Hugh Jackman, who has remained close to him for 17 years.