X-Men, Hugh Jackman: “This is what the first version of the film was like”

X-Men takes inspiration from the comic series of the same name published by Marvel Comics, created in 1963 by the cartoonist legendary Stan Lee and by the designer Jack Kirby. The film series based on the mutants, made up of 13 films, is among the first franchises more profitable belonging to the sub-genre dedicated to superheroes in the history of cinema, with over 5 billion dollars grossed. This underlines how thecinematic universe devised by Fox has passionate not a few fans and always aroused great desire for knowledge towards what, according to the myth, could represent a new evolutionary stage of man. One of the architects of the success of this legendary saga is the movie star Hugh Jackman, alias Wolverine in X-Men. Below are his statements regarding the first version of the film.

X-Men, the memory of Hugh Jackman

About the first film in the saga X-Men (2000), Hugh Jackman recently released an interview revealing some things about the first version of the film which, according to the esteemed performer, would have been much more long than that seen in the cinema. It seems that the minutes removed from the final version of the film amount to about 47 minutes more than the final one released in theaters. Jackman spoke to Collider during the Reminiscence press tour, during which, the actor discussed the film directed by Bryan Singer in 2000 and the differences between the release and the original version.

Hugh Jackman, the face of Wolverine, spoke about the first X-Men movie saying: “I don’t want to speak on the basis of nothing or false memories. But I remembered that X-Men was about 47 minutes longer. I don’t know, I don’t want to sound exaggerated but, up to a week ago, that movie was longer. During the viewing in the hall I was amazed and I wondered where some of the sequences went and what happened to certain characters “.

The actor on the minutes removed from the film

Following the actor’s reflection, the director of Reminescence, Lisa Joy, went so far as to ironically ask for an X-Men final cut. For Hugh Jackman, this anecdote shows how some needs of show business take precedence over the true priorities of artists and actors. Fortunately the tensions between the actor and the production of X-Men have faded over time and things have gone differently for Wolverine who, among other things, has become one of the most iconic characters of the actor; remaining tied to him for 17 years.

Here are the final lines of Hugh Jackman’s interview regarding the first X-Men film: “Certainly there have been battles. I remember the people I knew in Hollywood, not my agent, not Patrick and nobody at the studio, but two or three other people who were aware of the situation were saying to me, ‘Dude, make sure you have another job. The rumors see it as a disaster. Alright then. You’re currently starring in a movie in Hollywood, right? Don’t tell them it’s from a comic. This means nothing. Just say you’re a star in the movie, and at least you’ll be able to get auditions. Maybe they’ll give you another chance‘. I remember getting that advice, and I said: ‘Okay, let’s audition “.