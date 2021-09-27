is back to talk about her role in

The host of the podcast Happy Sad Confused asked the actress if she and Oscar Isaac (Apocalypse) had confronted each other over their films, having both landed antagonist roles.

The actress, who shares the scene with the actor in Scenes from a wedding, explained that “We absolutely talked about it“, But that”the reality is that our situations were very different“.

The actress referred to problems with Disney’s acquisition of Fox and general problems:

I didn’t even know my character’s name before seeing the movie. [..] It was interesting. Director Simon Kinberg is an incredible person and I went back to work with him. I love it.

The actress admitted that she would love to go back to playing a villain:

Give me a supervillain, but not a superheroine because otherwise I would have to make ten films. I don’t want to sign a contract for 10 years.