The actress played the antagonist of X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

This is the synopsis:

Telepath Jean Gray develops incredible psychic powers that corrupt her mind, transforming her into the terrifying Black Phoenix. Novice X-men, Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Quicksilver ( Evan Peters) join forces with the indomitable Mystica (Jennifer Lawrence) and the unpredictable Magneto, now leading a group of mutants from the island of Genosha, to save their friend’s life.

The film features James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Evan Peters, Kodi-Smit McPhee, Alexandra Shipp, Lamar Johnson, Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain.