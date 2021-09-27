The host of the podcast Happy Sad Confused asked the actress if she and Oscar Isaac (Apocalypse) had confronted each other over their films, having both landed antagonist roles.
The actress, who shares the scene with the actor in Scenes from a wedding, explained that “We absolutely talked about it“, But that”the reality is that our situations were very different“.
The actress referred to problems with Disney’s acquisition of Fox and general problems:
I didn’t even know my character’s name before seeing the movie. [..] It was interesting. Director Simon Kinberg is an incredible person and I went back to work with him. I love it.
The actress admitted that she would love to go back to playing a villain:
Give me a supervillain, but not a superheroine because otherwise I would have to make ten films. I don’t want to sign a contract for 10 years.
The actress played the antagonist of X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
This is the synopsis:
Telepath Jean Gray develops incredible psychic powers that corrupt her mind, transforming her into the terrifying Black Phoenix. Novice X-men, Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Quicksilver ( Evan Peters) join forces with the indomitable Mystica (Jennifer Lawrence) and the unpredictable Magneto, now leading a group of mutants from the island of Genosha, to save their friend’s life.
The film features James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Evan Peters, Kodi-Smit McPhee, Alexandra Shipp, Lamar Johnson, Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain.