X-Men, Matthew Vaughn: “Tom Hardy would have been a perfect Wolverine, now he’s too old”

Hugh Jackman said goodbye to the role of Wolverine and now the director Matthew Vaughn indicated who he thinks would be the perfect heir to the Australian star, noting that Tom Hardy it would have been a great choice in the past.

The Kingsman director hinted at the recasting of the iconic role, explaining who he thinks would be fit to enter the world of superheroes.

Matthew Vaughn, interviewed by ComicBook, he has declared: “He’s gotten too “old” now, but I’d say Tom Hardy would have been great“.

The filmmaker further added: “I think Taron Egerton could even play it while sleeping. Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be another suitable person for the part“.

Vaughn reiterated: “Aaron and Taylor would be my top two picks and they could play the role really well“.

At the moment Marvel has not yet revealed what his plans are for the history of the X-Men, characters who are expected to return to the scene after the acquisition by Disney from Fox which now allows you to use characters.

For some time, however, there has been talk of who could pick up the iconic role that gave Hugh Jackman international fame.