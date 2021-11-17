X-Men sequel, updates on the new movie

The sequel to the X-Men saga is in development, but was delayed after the merger between 20th Century Fox and Disney. The film series that began in 2000 with X-Men has proposed heroes capable of changing their physiognomy and their characters, continuing the success for thirteen films. It is based on the comic books by Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, inaugurated in 1963.

X-Men sequel, the possible cast of the new film

The producer of X-Men, Simon Kinberg he said he’s excited to see how Marvel Studios will incorporate mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each of the characters depicted has the potential for development, having provided iconic portraits as Professor X played by Patrick Stewart, Wolverine with Hugh Jackman and Deadpool with Ryan Reynolds.

Marvel Studios have confirmed that X-Men, Deadpool and Fantastic Four are part of the studio’s long-term plans. Kinberg – who also directed Dark Phoenix in 2019 – said in an interview with CBR magazine: “Not to sound pompous, but it’s a bit like Shakespeare, where a million people have played Hamlet. There have been many fascinating versions of Hamlet. I myself started with the original cast of X-Men and then I joined the First Class cast, then I put them together in a movie and I divided them again “. This process of branching off the characters was then evident with the film Logan, and the producer confirmed that he wanted to be part of the project to come: “I would certainly be willing to be involved. If not, I’ll be first in line and spasmodically excited to see what they’ll do. “

X-Men sequel, the possible plot of the new film

The character of Wolverine it’s hard to come back in a new sequel, even if the character played by Hugh Jackman for two decades has been exemplary. Many fans have seen actor Tom Hardy as a possible replacement, but there is no news of a gig in the film.

Among the characters that could be explored are X-23, played by the actress Dafne Keen in the movie Logan – The Wolverine: it is a young girl with the same powers as Wolverine. The project looked like the first to happen when Logan’s writer and director, James Mangold signed a contract to write an X-23 spin-off film in October 2017: but then there was no news about the project. Also in early 2018 it was revealed that the comic writer Brian Michael Bendis was collaborating in the creation of a film about Kitty Pryde: it would be a new physiognomy to be attributed to the character compared to the one seen in the previous X-Men films, played by Elliot Page.

So everything is still in progress for the plot of the sequel, which will have new characters. In fact, after the acquisition of Disney, the sequels to Dark Phoenix And The New Mutants. It seems unlikely that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will interrupt the saga, which turns out to be the most profitable in the history of cinecomics, having grossed over 5 billion dollars in total.

X-Men movies streamed and on-demand

The X-Men saga consists of X-Men (2000), X-Men 2 (2003), X-Men – Final Conflict (X-Men: The Last Stand, 2006), X-Men Origins – Wolverine (X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2009), X-Men – The Beginning (X: First Class, 2011), Wolverine – The immortal (The Wolverine, 2013), X-Men – Days of a future past (X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014), X-Men – Apocalypse (X-Men: Apocalypse, 2016), Deadpool (2016), Logan – The Wolverine (Logan, 2017), Deadpool 2 (2018), X-Men – Dark Phoenix (Dark Phoenix, 2019), The New Mutants (2020). The movies are streaming on Disney +, except the 2020 one which is on NOW. All are on-demand on Google Play, iTunes, Chili, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten, Microsoft Store, Tim Vision.

© All rights reserved