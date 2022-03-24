X-Men storm in Doctor Strange 2?

MADRID, 15 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Marvel fans already have a new theory about Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which will hit theaters on May 6. Halle Berry brought Storm to life the x men saga and his last appearance was in Days of Future Past and fans are already speculating about his possible participation in the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

It all started as a result of the new haircut of the actress, who now has short white hair with a cut very similar to the one the powerful mutant capable of controlling the elements wore in one of the films of the saga. Added to this are Berry’s statements, which she said in an interview with ComicBook.com that she would be willing to return to life. Storm or Catwoman.

I would go back to any of them, actually. I loved those characters and was always grateful to be able to play them and be part of those great franchises, so i would go back to any of them“, advancement.

Given the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness apparently filming new takes, fans have begun to wonder if Berry’s new haircut could be a hint at his return to the world of superheroes.

With all these rumors and appearances of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, this haircut just told me that Storm will appear“said a Twitter user. “Tell me you’re shooting a Storm movie“asked another fan.

Storm, is that you?” Asked a netizen who included the hashtag #MultiverseOfMadness in his tweet. “You’re going to be in Doctor Strange, right? I don’t see why not,” said one follower.

Tell us you’ll be in the next MCU movie without telling us you’ll be in the next MCU movie“, Wrote a user. “Oh my God, she is in the multiverse of madness”, predicted a tweeter.

