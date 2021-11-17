X-Men the origins of Wolverine / Streaming of the action film on Italy 1 “not very scratchy”

X Men Origins Wolverine is “a good action movie but not too biting”. At least this is what Marianna Cappi thinks that on MyMovies “bubble” the film with just two stars out of the five made available by the portal. The critics add: “The film does not escape the question of in-depth analysis that the genre pleasantly brings with it in its superheroist declination, but it responds in a stammering, intermittent way, for which there is no lack of good jokes but within a path without unexpected events and does not lack some beautiful sequences but not even the ones already seen “. Morandini goes even heavier than he gives the film just a star and a half, specifying: “Once the discourse on the different, on the struggle between good and evil, here only the special effects dominate. There is nothing else and the tables by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby are just a memory ”. X Men the origins Wolverine will enliven the evening today, November 17, click here to follow it live streaming on MediasetPlay. Click here for the trailer.

Hugh Jackman back in X-Men the origins – Wolverine to play the hero of Marvel who has already played the role of in the previous films: X men, X men 2 and X men final conflict. Liev Schreiber and Victor Creed previously worked together on 2001’s Kate & Leopold. Prior to being handed over to Gavin Hood, both Zack Snyder and Bryan Singer were proposed to direct the film, but both declined due to previous commitments. For the part of Victor, Gerard Butler was initially thought of. Every Friday Hugh Jackman had a ritual, that is to give the crew and his colleagues a lottery ticket, but none of them ever won any prizes. In order to achieve the same muscle mass as his colleague and friend Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber had to undergo a long and intensive training and thanks to his friend’s advice, he managed not to wear any stage clothing.

X-Men the Wolverine origins airs on Italy 1 starting from 21.30 from today, November 17th. From the genre of fantasy, adventure, science fiction and adventure, the film is directed by Gavin Hood. The feature film is dedicated to the Marvel superhero and is the first dedicated to the X Men, in fact many sequels and spin offs have been shot on the famous comic book heroes in the following years. The interpreters are: Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber, Lynn Collins, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Kitsch, Dany Huston, Victor Creed.

Wolverine chased by soldiers in one of the many crucial scenes, he slices a car that loses control, when the vehicle overturns, the marks of the blade are no longer present. Logan during the narration, he obtained a jacket that must always accompany him, too bad that when he loses his memory he is not wearing any jacket. At the beginning of the film during the prison scene, Victor has a mouse on his left arm, but soon after that the mouse is gone. Wolverine’s birthplace of 1845 appears to be equipped with electricity, but in reality, the use of electric lighting for domestic use was only introduced in 1880.

X-Men origins Wolverine, the plot of the film: before he became a superhero

The story of X-Men the Wolverine origins is set in 1845, Canada, where a very wealthy child spends his time with the family gardener. Unfortunately, Victor the gardener in the grip of alcohol fumes kills his father and little James is in such a shock that he awakens his hidden powers. The mother, shocked by the appearance of her son, forces him to flee and Victor follows him promising to take care of him like a younger brother. The two are both endowed with super powers and thus participate in various war events of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, also because they are immortal. A colonel, visibly attracted by the powers of the two characters, enlists them in his team made up of other mutants.

James, unable to fully appreciate his new life, decides to return to Canada where he meets a girl named Kayla and falls in love with her, building a new life with her. Unfortunately, everyday life is interrupted by the visit of a teammate who announces that someone is killing all the members of their group. James is forced to come to terms with reality after a terrible loss and discovering that Victor is responsible. Revenge is around the corner and that’s how James turns into Wolverine with the aim of putting an end to all the deceptions and disappointments suffered even by those who believed his friend.

