X-Men, the producer of Eternals compares them: “There are parallels but they are different”

While both tell the story of a group of superheroes with various and unique abilities who put aside their differences and eventually unite against a shared threat and save the world, the similarities between the Eternals and the X-Men they may actually end here.

The X-Men are rooted in allegory and sociopolitical subtext while the intergalactic adventures of the Eternals are less geared towards Heavy themes and nuances. Discover our Eternals review on Everyeye.

Interviewed on the Phase Zero podcast, the producer of Eternals, Nate Moore, explained the differences between the two epics, despite admitting that there are parallels:“Our goal with the film [Eternals]In my opinion, it wasn’t about making it a diversity film in the way they think the X-Men should be. The latter are a super straightforward allegory in which these people are ostracized and persecuted for who they are. And that’s the DNA in the history of the X-Men. “

“What I find interesting about Eternals is that the film has no comments about it. The characters don’t talk about it. This is film is above all a dialogue that I would do about the faith, purpose and worth of humanity but not necessarily in the context of the theme. about the diversity we live in our daily lives. I think that if and when we get to an X-Men movie we will have to include that discourse because it is very much part of the DNA, thematically. “

At the end of October, the producer of the saga with Hugh Jackman said what he would like from an MCU reboot of X-Men.

