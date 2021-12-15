“X-Men” Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The fantasy film tonight on TV: “X-Men” Wednesday 15 December 2021 at 9pm on 20 Mediaset (Canale 20)

X-Men is a 2000 film directed by Bryan Singer with Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, James Marsden, Famke Janssen and Anna Paquin.

The film takes inspiration from the comic series of the same name published by Marvel Comics, created in 1963 by the writer Stan Lee and the artist Jack Kirby. The film was released in US theaters on July 14, 2000, and in Italian cinemas on October 27 of the same year.

Among the main actors, Patrick Stewart in the role of the idealist Professor X, Ian McKellen in that of his best friend but rival Magneto and the two little-known at the time Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry, respectively in the roles of Wolverine and Storm, brought to the success of this film. The other roles were cast by James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Academy Award winner Anna Paquin, Rebecca Romijn, Tyler Mane and Ray Park; the latter pays homage to the character of Darth Maul, played by him in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, during the fight against Storm where he stages a short ballet whose movements are reminiscent of those of the character.

Unlike the original comic, the characters don’t wear their typical colorful costumes by director Bryan Singer’s choice. About this choice, in the film there is a small quote: when the protagonists are about to leave for Liberty Island, Wolverine wears the black jumpsuit of the group and asks if the X-Men really used to wear similar jumpsuits; Cyclops replies “Would you prefer a yellow tights?”, Obviously referring to the typical Wolverine costume in the comics.

Although it was a Marvel-inspired product, X-Men, with Blade And Blade II, they are the only films not bearing the publisher’s logo at the beginning of the film; the Marvel logo was introduced starting in Spider-Man and, in the saga, from X-Men 2.

Poland, 1944. In a concentration camp, during the Second World War, a boy of Jewish origin named Erik Lehnsherr is violently separated from his family. It is a mutant, and his anger will come to contort the metal gate that separates him from his mother, dragged into the field. Erik, desperate, is held by Nazi soldiers. About sixty years later, a girl named Marie leads a peaceful life and, in the privacy of her room, she exchanges her first kiss with her boyfriend. It turns out that she is also a mutant, when the boy is nearly killed after touching her lips. Frightened by what has happened, she decides to flee.

In Washington, during a congress, Senator Kelly tries to pass the law on the “Registration of mutants”, pointing out how dangerous they are for civilization by being able to remain hidden. Despite Dr. Jean Gray’s contrary opinion, the population seems to support him. Erik Lehnsherr is also present at the congress and is approached by Professor Charles Xavier, who we discover to be an old friend of the now elderly Erik Lehnsherr who explains to Xavier that sooner or later there will be a war between mutants and human beings, but he, managed to surviving the horrors of the concentration camps, fears a similar situation might happen. Meanwhile, Marie arrives in Canada where she meets the ambiguous and solitary Logan in a bar, a mutant with regenerative abilities and to bring out claws from his own hands who in the clandestine wrestling matches in which he participates is nicknamed Wolverine (English term for the wolverine, large relative of the marten and stone marten typical of the northern forests). The two become friends, but are stopped by a thug named Sabretooth, who attacks Logan with whom he seems to share some powers. The arrival of two other mutants, Storm and Cyclops, puts the beast on the run and they save both Marie and Logan.

Logan awakens at X-Mansion, a private school for young mutants, where he meets Professor Xavier; the latter explains to him that he too is a mutant, a powerful telepath, and that he has built a school for “gifted young people” in order to teach children to make the best use of their powers (also from an ethical point of view). Wolverine meets the group of X-Men, mutants hated by those humans they defend: Scott Summers aka Cyclops, the leader of the group, who can emit powerful rays from his eyes; Ororo Munroe aka Storm, who can command the weather; Jean Gray, Scott’s girlfriend, telepath and endowed with enormous telekinetic powers whose potential she herself ignores. Charles explains what the powers of Marie, nicknamed Rogue are: she can absorb the powers of other mutants, but her powers on humans instead have the effect of absorbing life force and memory. Xavier explains to Logan that there is also a group of evil mutants, known as the Brotherhood, and which includes Erik Lehnsherr aka Magneto, his former friend, who can manipulate metals; Victor Creed alias Sabretooth, powerful primordial beast; Mortimer Toynbee aka Toad, a human frog; Raven Darkholme aka Mystica, a shapeshifter.

According to Xavier, Magneto wants something from Wolverine and asks the mutant to fight alongside the X-Men by promising to reveal everything about his past, which Wolverine has no memory of. Meanwhile, Rogue also begins to attend classes at the X-Mansion and here she meets John Allerdyce, a young mutant with pyrokinetic potencies and Bobby Drake, able to manipulate the ice, to which she is attracted. Meanwhile, Senator Kelly is kidnapped and taken to Magneto’s lair on the island of Genosha, where he shows him a machine he designed that is capable of transforming humans into mutants. Kelly is used to test the machine which gives it the ability to make itself liquid; with her new powers Kelly manages to escape. That night Rogue wakes Wolverine while he’s having a nightmare about his past, and that’s when Logan wakes up, piercing her with his claws; Rogue, however, is able to absorb Logan’s regenerative powers for a brief moment, saving his life. Shortly thereafter Mystica, assuming the form of Bobby reveals to her that Xavier is angry with her and that he should drop out of school. Charles, learning of Marie’s escape, tracks her down using Cerebro (a device that extends her telepathic powers), and the X-Men head to the train station to retrieve her; Meanwhile, however, Raven accesses Cerebro and sabotages the machine as it was built by both Charles and Erik.

Logan manages to find Marie and convince her to return but at that moment Magneto arrives with his Brotherhood and despite the intervention of Xavier, who tries to remotely control Sabertooth’s mind, Wolverine is forced to leave the girl at the mercy of the Brotherhood, when Magneto threatens the lives of the authorities who have arrived on the spot. Charles then tries to use Cerebro to locate Erik, but the virus placed in Mystica’s machine causes him to fall into a coma. Subsequently Kelly arrives at the Manor in search of help and, under the horrified eyes of Ororo, his mutation accelerates exponentially until it kills him. The X-Men discover that Magneto’s machine can transform humans unable to handle the mutant gene into invertebrates that die within hours. Wolverine then realizes that Magneto actually wants Rogue to harness his power: using the machine nearly killed him, so Erik wants to pass his powers to Rogue and use it to power the machine.

Jean then fixes Cerebro and with an immense effort uses his limited telepathic powers to locate Magneto: he is on the Statue of Liberty from which he will be able to activate his machinery and “change” millions of people in central New York, including all powerful of the Earth gathered at a Summit to approve the Mutant Registration Act. Wolverine joins the X-Men and the group leaves for Libery Island where the mutants of the Brotherhood are waiting for them. In the ensuing battle, Toad is electrocuted by Storm, while Wolverine manages to defeat Mystica and then faces Sabertooth in a violent hand-to-hand combat from which he emerges victorious with the help of Jean and Cyclops. Scott later manages to hit Magneto and Logan transfers his powers to Rogue to reinvigorate her. Recovering from a coma at the same time as Charles, Wolverine leaves for Alkali Lake, a place where he believes he can find clues to his past, Mystica pretends to be Senator Kelly, while Professor Xavier visits Magneto in his plastic prison.

