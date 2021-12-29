X-ray of a cult: Gucci horsebit moccasins

Without going into the merits of the opinions on the much talked about House of Gucci, a drama released in Italian cinemas on December 16, the impetus given by the film to the most exemplary products of the Florentine brand is undeniable; not that they needed it, considering the power of a brand rooted in the common imagination like few others, but it always feels good to see them wearing Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino and the rest of the stellar cast recruited by Ridley Scott. One, in particular, is praised, recounting it with a wealth of particular genesis, pedigree acquired thanks to the attraction exercised on the jet set of the 70s / 80s, preciousness of the workmanship, even assigning it the task of favoring, in the form of munificent cadeau, a decisive point of the plot: let’s talk about the moccasin with horsebit, the most emblematic item of a maison that also boasts in its catalog several creations that have entered the history of fashion with a capital M.

A shoe from linear design, almost elementary in the simplicity of construction and shapes, ennobled by the apposition, on the mask, of the metal bracket with double ring, extrapolated from the world of saddlery and finishes for riding (consubstantial with the brand since its inception in 1921) and has now become synonymous with Gucci tout court.

Equipped with a low height heel (less than two centimeters), flexible and light thanks to the quality of the leather, artfully handled by the expert craftsmen of the house, and the absence of the insole, the loafers with equestrian detail make their appearance in the 1953: is Aldo Gucci, in the United States to start the US branch of the business founded by his father Guccio, to have the idea of ​​teasing local customers, already enthusiastic about the opening of the brand’s megaboutique on New York’s Fifth Avenue, with a proposal at the same time chic and easy, that you admirably combine the comfort of the laceless upper with the grace of formal models, ideal for completing office suits such as ensemble from a social evening.

The USA, on the other hand, is the homeland of casualwear, and the scions of the good American bourgeoisie, in the same period, did their utmost to make the preppy outfits that revolve on cardigans, trousers with pleats and penny loafer, juxtaposed.

The popularity of footwear with detail horsebit – that’s what they call it overseas – it grows rapidly beyond the rosiest expectations, it is above all it who falls in love with it stardom international: the list of celebrities and personalities risen to the pantheon of well-dressed who fitted her, indifferently, in her free time or on official occasions, risks being mileage, among actors (Clark Gable, Yul Brynner, Alain Delon, Peter Sellers, John Wayne…), directors (Francis Ford Coppola), politicians (John F. Kennedy, the then head of the CIA George Bush senior), even legendary beauties like Sophia Loren or Jane Birkin, proof of nature intrinsically genderless of the accessory.

Adam Driver on the set of House of Gucci, Alain Delon, Jane Birkin, Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street

Where the paparazzi photos of the stars do not reach or the captivating power of the red carpet exits, the shots of film of enormous fame: the moccasins in question, in fact, accompany Dustin Hoffman on the set of Kramer versus Kramer, Matt Dillon in that of Cowboy Drugstore, Matt Damon neither Mr. Ripley’s talent, the Brad Pitt from Fight Club, in times closer to us the protagonists of The Wolf of Wall Street (the “wolf” of the title Leonardo Dicaprio He places them under pinstripes from rampant yuppies, while his right arm, Jonah Hill, during one of the film’s countless orgiastic parties, he throws them on the table to get attention). Not surprisingly, therefore, that the Met of New York, recognizing its iconicity, decided in 1985 of include them in the permanent collection of the museum.

Mr. Ripley’s talent

To pick up the baton of the excellent admirers of the past are now the new stars of the show business: in the front row, the testimonials / aficionados of the label, Harry Styles, Jared Leto And Dakota Johnson, then titans of rap (which, in terms of influence on the public, now rival pop stars) to the Asap Rocky or Childish Gambino, sports aces like LeBron James, the “inevitable” actors (another potentially endless list, we just mention Jamie Foxx, Idris Elba, Shia LaBeouf it’s ours Alessandro Borghi).

Harry Styles, Jared Leto, Alessandro Borghi

The fact that clamped loafers are the object of such reverence does not mean, however, that their appearance has remained unchanged, on the contrary: over the years they have been forged into a multitude of materials, from suede to crocodile, from canvas to patent leather.

From the middle of the Nineties, the glamorization all hedonism and voluptuousness undertaken by the designer Tom Ford it also invests accessories, heels gain centimeters and surfaces shine. Not even the successors of the Texan designer, who left Gucci in 2004 after having transformed it into the pinnacle of the coolness of the end of the millennium, are exempt from adapting the brand’s flagship shoes to their own creative style: Frida Giannini it shows respect for tradition, while sometimes adding a frisson, covering them with studs, covering them with the flowery intricacies of the pattern Flora or, as in the celebratory collection of the sixtieth anniversary, in 2013, coloring them with shades glossy.

Gucci F / W 1995 (credits Condé Nast Archive), Backstage of the S / S 2013 fashion show

Alessandro Michelelastly, he re-elaborates them already on his first exit as artistic director of the brand, the show Fall / Winter 2015, where he inserts the Princetown, fur-lined mules, a fetish of fashion victims that well summarizes the dazzling initial phase of his tenure. From then on, the redundancy of decorations will be the lowest common denominator of Michele’s stratified, protean vision: he therefore populates the moccasins with bees, snakes, tigers and other creatures of a phantasmagoric bestiary, or even of Disney characters, geometrics, applications from garden of wonders, without ever denying the heritage, as other versions enhance those terms that, for decades, have made up the Gucci alphabet (double G, web ribbon, monogrammed fabric…); the evergreen model from which it all started is still available, (re) named 1953, with no frills, with the exception – of course – of the golden metal plate.

The media hype that preceded the release of the aforementioned biopic on the Gucci family, in any case, left its mark, especially in the e-commerce sector: according to the numbers released by the pre-owned clothing platform Vestiaire Collective, brand searches have increased, on an annual basis, by + 25%, the number of pieces for sale on the site even of the + 80%. Vintage or fresh from the fashion show, the house’s loafers represent a safe haven that, unlike the noir-hued tales of fashion dynasties, has been making everyone agree for almost seventy years.

