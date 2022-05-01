x-ray of a toxic couple and culture

I suppose that by now you will have realized it, but this section tries to convey some basic notions of psychology from media cases that have been seen in the same week.

Therefore, this week this section had to deal with Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, who have undoubtedly become the most mediatic toxic couple on the global scene. It could not be otherwise. Before I begin, however, I must make a clarification. Depp was convicted of mistreatment. In a London court. And he was convicted in two instances, because he appealed. The evidence presented in that case was overwhelming. Depp then does a legal trick by invoking the law of another country, in this case the United States, and sues his ex-wife for defamation. He denounces his ex-wife for having written an article in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic violence. And this is the judgment that we are witnessing this week.

Almost certainly, Depp will also lose this new process since his ex-wife did not expressly mention him in the article in dispute.

But that doesn’t matter to Depp.

What matters to him is that the trial be televised. What he is trying to do is change the image that public opinion has of him. And he is getting it. It is not my intention in this article to elucidate who is right, but, as I have already said, to explain some basic notions of psychology.

Depp’s lawyers presented as evidence the statement of couples therapist Laurel Anderson, who worked with the couple in 2015. Anderson testified that Heard and Depp were involved in a relationship of “mutual abuse“. Let’s try to explain this. In English we talk about abuse and in Spanish we talk about mistreatment. We tend to translate abuse for mistreatment, but the terms have different connotations. Abuse implies that one of the people has some kind of economic superiority psychological or physical and therefore takes advantage of it to attack the other Abuse refers to any fact, act or omission that can cause pain, physical deterioration or suffering that affects well-being, endangers life, or seriously affects the health or physical or psychological integrity of another person, that is: Abuse refers to the superiority of one person over another and mistreatment refers to the consequences of an act. By definition there can be no mutual abuse. Because for there to be abuse, a person must be in a position of superiority over another. If they’re on the same level, if they inflict attacks on each other of similar intensity, it can’t be abuse.

Yes, there can be mutual abuse, although in general therapists refer to such a situation as a toxic interaction situation. This is a term that is stolen from pharmacology. In pharmacology toxic interaction refers to the problem that you create if you mix two drugs that interact with each other or if, for example, you mix a barbiturate with alcohol: the sum of the two substances can be more dangerous than the abuse of each substance separately. In this way, certain couples get involved in relational interactions that are highly toxic. In any case, we should keep in mind that Depp is physically stronger than Heard and that when he met her he was in a much higher social position, and of course he had more money.

Amber’s “diagnosis”

Again in this case a clinical psychologist, Shannon Curry, appears to defend Depp. She offers two diagnoses about Amber. Two comorbid disorders: borderline personality disorder, BPD, and histrionic disorder. ( Comorbidity is a medical term, coined by AR Fenstein in 1970, that refers to the presence of one or more disorders in addition to the primary disease or disorder, and the effect that this additional disorder or disorders may have on the primary. For To make this diagnosis, the psychologist relies on videos of Amber, in a 12-hour evaluation, and on a test, the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI), to which Amber has been subjected.

The truth is that his diagnosis is a bit far fetched since the diagnosis of BPD is one of the most complicated when it comes to making an evaluation. In fact, it is known that for a long time, and due to social prejudice, when faced with clearly similar behaviors, men were diagnosed with narcissistic disorder and women with borderline disorder. Because there are behaviors that are allowed to women in our society but that are not allowed to men. Let us remember that a man who begins to cry between broken sobs in public will be seen in one way but we will allow a woman, for example. The fact that the clinical psychologist used this test and not a specific test to detect a borderline disorder such as the McLean Screening Instrument for Borderline Personality Disorder, the Diagnostic Interview for Borderline Disorder-Revised (DIB-R), or the Zanarini rating scale for borderline personality disorder (ZAN-BPD) makes me think.

I don’t think it’s a very reliable evaluation, really. Especially considering that with the Minnesota Inventory that she has used, false diagnoses are usually issued (mostly positive) and it is possible to diagnose as existing a disorder that is not such. This is because many of the items contained in the Minnesota Inventory diagnostic criteria appeal to personality traits that, at low intensity levels, are present in many people like you and me. Who else who less all of us are afraid of abandonment and from time to time we have somewhat overwhelmed emotional reactions. Whoever is not identified, cast the first stone at Amber.

It seems to me that with a 12-hour evaluation you can’t say for sure that Amber Heard looks borderline. This opinion is confirmed by the clinical psychologists I have consulted. Otherwise, In the hypothetical case that Amber suffered from borderline personality disorder, that would not immediately make her an abuser. People with borderline personality disorder often have very intense emotional reactions but are not necessarily aggressive.

Does Amber Heard Copy Johnny Depp’s Clothes at Trial? No, she doesn’t copy it. After her relationship with Depp, Amber Heard started another with cinematographer Bianca Butti (apparently they are no longer together). Both Bianca and Amber have been photographed on numerous occasions wearing masculine attire and since then Amber has often been dressed masculine.

The problem is that the men’s outfits resemble each other. doWould you say that Abascal is copying Pedro Sánchez’s clothes? No. And yet it would be easy to make a collage in which both were seen in similar outfits on consecutive dates. If Amber and Johnny have at some point coincided in outfits, it is because they both dress in a similar way. As for the fact that Amber wears a tie with a bee that Johnny Depp also wore, the explanation is simple. The tie with the little bee (from Gucci, 193 euros for nothing) is in fashion. And more fashionable will be after this trial. There’s no more.

One of the accusations that have been made against Johnny Depp by the defense of his ex are the blows that the actor allegedly gave Amber Heard. Amber’s lawyers claim that she would have used a Milani brand makeup kit to cover and hide the bruises caused by Johhny Depp’s blows. What they forgot to say is that this specific Milani brand concealer was first released in 2017 and the alleged bumps on it had been dated to 2016.

But…cosmetic houses often send samples of their products to superstars, journalists and special clients before the products are released on the market, to make test. It would not have been surprising if Amber had been one of the privileged to get the concealer before the ordinary shoppers on foot.

In my opinion, This whole trial is nothing more than a desperate attempt to discredit Amber’s image, by a billionaire actor who needs to get his own back in order to return to leading roles. But this is my opinion, and each of us will have one because in the case of public figures we use projection strategies.

Projection is a mechanism by which the subject attributes to other people their own virtues or defects, even their shortcomings. For example, we project when we fall in love. We attribute traits and virtues to the loved one that do not fully correspond to reality. We tend to see what we want to see or what we imagine. In the same way we project in cases like this, of famous people. As a woman, and as a woman who has been a victim of violence, I am naturally going to tend to empathize with Amber. Other people, however, will side with Depp. But deep down none of us will know what really happened. Because we weren’t there. And this brings me to the last point of the article.

The culture of cancellation

In the same way that Disney canceled the presence of Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, considering that it could demand certain moral behavior or at least the appearance of complying with it, lots of fans are now demanding the cancellation of Amber. Cancellation likely to come. This trial may spell the end of Amber’s career. Cancel culture is deeply toxic. It is a new form of intolerance that -curiously and paradoxically- is born from supposedly progressive values. But there is no difference between demanding the cancellation of Johnny or Amber with what I lived when she was little in ultra-Catholic environments, in which she excluded certain girls from parties who carried the reputation of being “easy”.

Like so many phenomena in social psychology, the culture of cancellation is uncontrollable, and the person who cancels and promotes cancellation today runs the risk of being canceled tomorrow. In this case it is what has happened to Amber. From the affines of Amber, the cancellation was promoted to Depp, and that movement has turned against them like a boomerang. The culture of cancellation starts from people who consider themselves imbued with moral supremacy. And from their vantage point of superiority they lynch, exclude, brand and deny second chances to those they consider “sinners”. Perhaps this is the most important lesson of the Depp-heard case. That cancel culture is the new scarlet letter. And it thrives on hypocrisy, which is a moral failing, but a great public advantage.