Xavi, angry for a Barcelona “without illusion, faith and desire”

BARCELONA — Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, stated that he is “angry” because his team lacked “illusion, faith and desire” after losing 1-0 to Cádiz at the Camp Nou.

“We are Barça and we have to do more things. Now the rivals are waiting for us in a low block and we need more. It was a victory of illusion and hope. And the team has lacked this”, added the coach at a press conference.

In addition, Xavi revealed that “the first ones who are angry are the players because they have missed a golden opportunity to differentiate themselves from the teams that are in the ‘Champions’ and they are losing an opportunity to fight for LaLiga”.

In any case, Xavi had no problem assuming his share of the blame for what happened against Cádiz. “I feel the ultimate responsibility and I will talk to the players because we have a lot at stake,” he said.

And he insisted: “We have to look each other in the face. This is Barça and it is not worth losing 0-1 against Cádiz. We have seven finals left and today we didn’t play as if it were a final”.



One of the most serious problems that his team had, according to Xavi, was “conceding three or four very clear scoring chances.” On the other hand, he also complained that Barça did not take advantage of “the eight or nine occasions” that he had. “Today it is transcendental to advance on the scoreboard”, he pointed out.

Barça’s best player this Monday was Ousmane Dembélé, who overwhelmed the rival defense time and time again. “What Ousmane generates for you is practically not generated by anyone else in the world. But then you have to take advantage of this ”, lamented the Barça coach.